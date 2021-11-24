Holly Willoughby impresses in stunning black dress at ITV Palooza





Holly Willoughby dazzled on the blue carpet at Tuesday night’s ITV Palooza event. The This morning The star wore a stunning black ankle-length gown by famed Australian designer Rachel Gilbert, who has dressed everyone from Taylor Swift to Olivia Palermo. The sophisticated Matteo dress is available in a range of colors and costs $ 995 (£ 743). Rachel gilbert MATTEO DRESS – BLACK rachelgilbert.us US $ 995.00 In addition to sharing her look with her Instagram followers, the former model also posted a post-party black-and-white snap of herself vacuuming after her dog while still wearing her glamorous dress. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. If you want to know how to get Holly’s gorgeous dress without the designer price, you’ve come to the right place. We found similar versions on the street to help you recreate her glamorous look. Black Velvet Bardot Maxi Dress Bardot ruffled tulle maxi dress Bardot

coastfashion.com £ 47.00 Babysoft French Connection Bardot Midi Dress, Black French connection

johnlewis.com £ 72.00 Little Bardot Knit Dress in Recycled Yarn Effie Jersey Dress – Black ground

The annual star-studded event is an opportunity for ITV talent to celebrate the year's accomplishments with food, drink and dance. This year's party was held at the Royal Festival Hall in London with celebrities including Phillip Schofield, Hello Great Britainby Susanna Reid and Lorraine Kelly. Other participants included Come dance strictly's Oti Mabuse, who wore a red dress with a daring thigh slit, BBC One's presenter The list of successes Rochelle Hume, who wore a green tweed suit with flares, and former England footballer and expert Alex Scott. Island of love hosts and couple Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling also posed together, Laura wearing a burgundy dress with puffed sleeves and a sweetheart neckline. TV personality Vanessa Feltz went all out in a princess-style baby blue dress with a puffy tulle skirt and a beaded bodice. Actress Emily Atack reminded viewers of the power of a little black dress after appearing in a little number with feathered cuffs and strappy heeled sandals, while The only way is Essex star Sam Faiers also rocked an LBD with a feather trim. Appearing with boyfriend Paul Knightley, Faiers had confirmed her third pregnancy earlier today. And Willoughby's hosting partner Phillip Schofield looked suave in a black turtleneck and pants with a pale gray blazer.

