What’s new at the Lope Shop? Think big

The Lope Shop (lopeshops.gcu.edu) can do more than just help you try out the old college with its full line of retreaded wires.

The older it looks, the more retro it is, that’s what kids buy between graphics and clothing, said Shelly schrimpf, Deputy Director of the Retail and Licensing Campus. I can just bring a regular old t-shirt, but if I have a really good retro graphic, like something you pull out of your dad’s closet, that’s the first thing that sells.

Basically, crop tops, half shirts are still popular, but the new fashion trend for women is oversized men’s or women’s T-shirts that have been cut in half.

It dates back to the ’90s, when everyone wore husband or boyfriend t-shirts with biker shorts, Schrimpf said.

The proof is there on the shelves. Schrimpf orders more big than small and always struggles to keep enough big and extra big in stock.

Schrimpf has been gauging industry trends for 20 years but relies on his assistant, Aréina wilson, and her team of nine student ambassadors for advice on what students want. She has learned that they know what they are talking about. For example, they told him that there were pants with different colored legs. The next day, as she was walking around campus, she spotted two women with this style. Soon after, she saw him again while shopping, but this time the woman’s sweatshirt was also one color on one side, the other on the other.

It’s the craziest thing, but it happens, Schrimpf said. Color block is very popular right now if done right.

For the Lope Shop, that will mean purple and white. The most popular color in sweatshirts and sweatpants, however, is a 1950s-style oxford gray, and the popular brand is Champion.

When you put that on the floor with something else, it’s 5 to 1 that they’ll buy the Champion, said Schrimpf, who found she didn’t need to order more than five base styles.

I firmly believe in the basics, she added. I think you need a basic sweatshirt that you never get out of, basic pants that you never get out of. I can be out of the trendy t-shirt because they’re always going to come and buy our classics from the herd.

Cool weather clothing will come in handy this winter when students are lounging outside, often in hammocks. Were selling hammocks like never before, Schrimpf said. The same goes for the Frisbees, the Hydro Flasks and everything else that makes the weather in Arizona even better while the rest of the country freezes over.

There’s a new trend that’s not the old-fashioned way: more and more students on campus have a dog with them and want to put their pets in the right GCU spirit. Our pet business is out of control, Schrimpf said.

Schrimpfs’ dexterity in ordering the right items is evident in sales, which were up almost 40% from July to September of this year compared to the same period in 2019, before the pandemic, even though stocks are down. 50% compared to two years ago.

Bringing more things more often and taking them out and selling them, taking them out and selling them, and taking them out and selling them, said Andy Dunn, director of Campus Retail and Licensing.

There are many other GCU related giveaways available, such as the Canyon Worship 2021 album produced by Worship Arts students. Still not sure? Canyon State Credit Union offers a GCU Gift Card that can be used at the Campus Cafe, GCBC, as well as at one of the Canyon businesses that include the Lope store.

One thing is certain: Schrimpf, with the help of Wilson and the Ambassador team, will continue to research fashion trends. After all, many of his clients are students who will be on campus for four years.

You have to make sure that you are always changing, she says.

Even if the change takes you back to the good old days.

