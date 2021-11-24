This platform forges a new relationship between fashion, cinema and television





After the official launch of Seeks in early 2022, the hope is that Klausing and his team will end up working directly with costume designers, makeup artists and guys behind the scenes to build these curated boutiques. We want to work closely with these people, because we really want Seek to be about them, Klausing says. What we were doing was just promoting to audiences and making it easier for someone to discover a new product on a new show, and vice versa. Until launch, she follows the dozens of movies and TV shows debuting now, from Gucci House To Unsafe Season Five. his page on Seek is already full of incredible pieces from independent and established designers (chosen by show stylist Shiona Turini): a Rui bodysuit, a satin Henning blazer, a Cheyennekimora crystal durag, a pair of Amina Muaddi PVC heels and several bags. Bottega Veneta, each pulled from the on-screen cabinets of Issa, Molly and Kellis. The big picture isn’t just what Seek presents Unsafes audience to objects and creators they might not have discovered on their own. More importantly, when those viewers see Molly in the deconstructed Monses blazer or Kelli in the Toves ruched cotton dress, it can be the difference between wanting this item or not. It is an entirely different experience than seeing a piece of clothing on a rack or on the track; there is no story there, no one to really connect with. But when an item of clothing is part of the narrative of your favorite show and your favorite characters, it resonates in a newly personal and emotional way. For designers, this is an opportunity not only to reach a new set of customers, but to Actually connect with them too.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vogue.com/article/seek-new-platform-fashion-tv-movie-relationship The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos