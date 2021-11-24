Nina Dobrev stuns in Valentino minidress and pointy pumps for ‘GMA’ – Footwear News





All products and services presented are independently selected by the editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes. Nina Dobrev made an appearance Monday on “Good Morning America” to promote her new Netflix vacation romcom, “Love Hard”. In the film, Dobrev embarks on a new adventure as she tries to find love in online dating. Trying to get out of an endless cycle, she learns that she was trapped after crossing the country to surprise the dreamy guy she spoke to online.

Nina Dobrev via Instagram Story on Nov 22, 2021. For the interview, Dobrev wore a full Maison Valentino look. She looked gorgeous in a branded white polka dot mini dress. The dress includes lace details in the center and around the collar. She completed her look with a pair of black textured point-toe pumps and accessorized with diamond earrings. Related Her handbag was the centerpiece of her look. In the photo, Dobrev posed with the Valentino Garvani Stud Sign grained calfskin crossbody bag. The handbag features the metal V logo, chain strap and iconic maxi studs. Dobrev rose to fame after appearing in CTV’s teen drama, “Degrassi: Next Generation” and the CW’s supernatural series “The Vampire Diaries”. Since then, she has become one of the most stylish actresses in Hollywood. The 32-year-old native of Canada has a sense of style that has all of her fans looking for her fashion pieces. If you scroll through her Instagram, you are sure to find some couture and street style inspirations. In July, she displayed her clean style at the 2021 amfAR Gala in Antibes, France. The actress arrived wearing a strapless black Mônot strapless dress. Dobrev’s look was a touch of sleek elegance and was styled by none other than Kate Young. The outfit was complete with a Christian Dior clutch in black leather, angular diamond earrings, a two finger ring and a necklace from the Kate Moss collection from Messika Paris. For shoes, she opted for a fashionable celebrity favorite, the suede Jimmy Choo Romy pumps. Discover Nina Dobrev’s style over the years. Elevate your outfits and slip on pointy black pumps.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue To buy: Coach Waverly Pumps, $ 195.

To buy: Sam Edelman Hazel pumps, $ 140.

To buy: A New Day Lacey Pumps, $ 25.

