Timberland Black Friday 2021 sale: best deals on boots, clothing, bags and more

Spotted on Kanye West, Cara Delevigne, Drake, J Lo and a host of other A-listers, Timberland has well and truly established itself in the cool kid scene.

The brand has come a long way since 1973, when the original Timberland yellow waterproof boots were invented, changing the brand name and winning many more fans than traders and hikers to become the fashion staple they are. are today.

But, ranging from 80 to 300 a pair, these aren’t the kind of boots most of us would buy on a whim. So, do your research to find the perfect pair and get ready for Black Friday.

The main day is November 26, the last Friday of the month, but as always things started again early this year, so Black Friday 2021 should be a big deal. At IndyBest, constantly follow the best deals in games, fashion, tech, beauty, toys and more, as well as some of our favorite retailers including John Lewis & Partners, Very and Boots. , to name a few.

Read more:

Is Timberland participating in Black Friday?

Year after year Timberland showcases its strengths and offers up to 40% off and this year is no different. The sale has started and there are plenty of them, from classic boots to bags, clothing, accessories and more.

For women, one of her most popular boots is this Chelsea-style Courmayeur pair, which saves 30% (up from 120, now 105, Timberland.co.uk).

As far as accessories go, you can save 40% on this organic cotton corduroy cap (30 now 18, Timberland.co.uk) and camouflage fans will love it. But if you need a new tote for the weekends, this duffel bag has now gone from 155 to 80.50 and can also be used in three ways.

The sale also covers clothing and boots for men, women and children, so we are sure there will be something for everyone.

Is Timberland participating in Cyber ​​Monday?

Many retailers are combining both Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday (November 29) for a full weekend of online and in-store deals. And were convinced that Timberland would follow suit.

How much does the Timberlands Black Friday discount cost?

Last year Timberland gave us up to 50% off a whole range of products and called us foodies, but we expected the same this year.

But, with enduring fashion mogul Christopher Raeburn as global creative director, let’s be sure to be careful when buying from the sale. A pair of Timberlands are extremely sturdy and can last a few years or more if used only for recreation and not for work, so there is no need to go crazy and buy in bulk unless you won’t be Santa Claus.

And, if your shoes or clothing is still in good condition but has had its day in your wardrobe, be sure to check out Timberland’s Second Chance Program, turning unwanted items into new opportunities.

When is the Timberlands Black Friday sale in 2021?

Black Friday officially starts on November 26, the last Friday in November. But some retailers like Amazon, Currys, and Very are already sharing some early deals. Timberland will likely start giving discounts as the official Black Friday weekend approaches, but our team at IndyBest will be keeping a close eye on any deals that launch sooner, so relax, grab a cup of tea and come back with it. us for all the latest updates.

If you really can’t wait until then, the Timberland store has great discounts on collections from previous seasons. And students can get 10% off current stock using the Student Beans discount platform.

For women, highlights include the 6-inch Heritage boot in black / pink reduced by 30 percent (140, Timberland.co.uk), alongside the courmayeur lined boot in green (115.50, Timberland.co .uk) and 40 percent off the Sleeve Logo Sweatshirt in Pink (45, Timberland.co.uk).

For men, the Indian River Plaid Shirt in Green is 50% (40, Timberland.co.uk) and the Garrison Trail Approach Shoe in Gray is 40% (69, Timberland.co.uk). And for kids, the newman junior chukka boot in brown from 85 to 59.50 (Timberland.co.uk).

What was in the Timberlands Black Friday sale last year?

Last year’s sale saw us save up to 50% on shoes, clothing and accessories for men, women and children, including some fan favorites.

The 6 inch premium women’s boot in yellow has been reduced by 30% (180, Timberland.co.uk) and the men’s killton chukka boot in yellow / black has been reduced by 20%, although this colourway is no longer available, a multitude of other color combinations are still on the site (115, Timberland.co.uk).

How much does it cost to deliver Timberlands on Black Friday?

Timberland has yet to say whether delivery charges will be reduced during the Black Friday weekend as well, so for now the charges will likely be normal.

Standard delivery costs 3.95, but is free on all orders over 50, and currently takes around seven business days to arrive, but be aware that these delivery times can sometimes take longer for sale items.

