A fashion designer who found inspiration in a new environment





For many years, Melissa Ventosa Martin, a fashion designer, and her husband, Walter Martin, a musician, has lived in New York City and, as is common in its complex real estate market, various parts of it. Ventosa Martin grew up in Staten Island and Martin, who grew up in DC, moved to the Lower East Side of Manhattan at age 19. When they met in 2003, they were both living in Manhattan, but at opposite ends it was Washington her in the Financial District. It was like a long distance relationship, jokes Ventosa Martin. Eventually, she joined Martin Uptown, after which they first moved to a condo in the Brooklyns Prospect Heights neighborhood and then to a townhouse in Crown Heights. In 2018, the couple, who at this point had two young daughters, bought and embarked on the intestinal renovation of a two-story detached house in Windsor Terrace. But the design process dragged on, and then the pandemic hit, meaning construction never really started. At that time, too, the pace of their lives weighed on them.

Ventosa Martin, the former fashion director of Departures and Travel + Leisure magazines (and former editor-in-chief of T), was away about two months a year to attend fashion week and trade shows. Martin had already reduced his travel schedule, long dictated by the various tours of his former band, the Walkmen, of which he was songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, but the duo were entertaining the idea of ​​making an even bigger change. . I think we still longed for that slower existence where we could just live our lives together, says Ventosa Martin. They found it last April, when they stumbled across a listing of properties for an old tavern just outside of Saratoga Springs, NY, about a three-hour drive north. They were looking in the area because as a child Ventosa Martin spent his summers in the neighboring Adirondacks, and much of his extended family moved full-time after his retirement.

Built in 1833 from limestone mined on the property, the old stone house, as it is known among locals, has seen a lot of life over the years. In the 1920s, after its stint as a tavern and stagecoach shop for travelers, Saratoga Springs was a booming resort destination called the Queen of Spas for its naturally sparkling mineral waters. an add-on from which they operated a cafe called Singing Kettle Tearoom which, during Prohibition days, could have sold other drinks more secretly. The next owner of the house was a restoration carpenter who in the late ’90s updated the interiors with fresh wainscoting, arched entryways, and built-in shelving which when the Martins visited the house in person, they realized it was perfectly sized for their extensive record collection. We said, don’t think too much about it and just try this thing we’ve been fantasizing about for a while, says Martin, who took it as a good sign when their two city-raised kids fell into the lake. property while they were chasing frogs on their first visit. And so the couple put their Brooklyn home for sale and has made Old Stone House a full time family home.

We had tons of ideas and we were blown away by the extent of it all, says Ventosa Martin. Indeed, the grounds are also home to several other smaller structures: a crimson red schoolhouse dating from 1810 is now the Martins Music Studio. the harvest of their own maple syrup serves as a clubhouse for the girls. There is also a barn, a chicken coop and a small hut which, with its raw wooden beams and loft bed, serves as a rustic guest house. In the main house, the rooms are filled with an eclectic mix of rooms. The couple have a common love for travel and fine crafts, and would often go in search of antiques and notable contemporary pieces while on vacation and during stolen moments on work trips. This is how they ended up with the Berber rugs, Japanese prints and hand-woven geometric print cushions, which Ventosa Martin reclaimed in Sri Lanka, which together with the vintage Pernilla armchairs in leather and bentwood by Bruno Mathsson, an oversized ottoman and an assortment of Staffordshire figurines from Martin’s mother, decorate the living room.

The adjoining den is also decorated with personal items, including works by painter Mark Leithauser, who is Martin’s uncle, and artist Nicole Barrick, a friend, as well as unused furniture, including a dark wood chair resembling a throne with a lion face carved from Return that Ventosa Martins great-grandmother won in a raffle at a movie theater in the 1920s that came from Ventosa Martins’ family home on Staten Island. These days, members of her extended family, especially her 98-year-old grandfather, who enjoys chatting by the fireplace in the living room, are likely to meet at the Old Stone House. Ventosa Martin and her daughters also spend a lot of time together in what they call the Garden Room, which is furnished with potted plants and baskets, a Jenny Lind daybed and a French provincial desk that Martin sits on. got informed after spotting it in the background of a Craigslist listing for a guitar, and became a station for work and homework.

The moving also led to a new creative venture for Ventosa Martin. This week she launches Old stone trade, an online marketplace for products handcrafted by workshops and artisans around the world. I’ve met so many great designers and artisans in my travels and as I got older I realized I wore their designs the most, says Ventosa Martin. I wasn’t fed up with them like I would with most fashion clothes. It is therefore appropriate that the first edition of pieces be devoted to the idea of ​​the uniform. It includes a button-down blouse with white-on-white embroidery from Loretta Caponi in Florence, Italy; a delicate lace shirt collar from the Lepoglava lace cooperative in Croatia; a navy blue apron dress from Atelier Bomba in Rome; a J. Mueser blazer and Acme Atelier kilt, both made from an exclusive greenish tweed from the British woolen mill and social enterprise Romney Tweed; a double-breasted, double-faced cashmere coat by Parisian designer Nanna Pause; and a pair of black moccasins from Aldanondo y Fdez in Barcelona. There is also a handmade rose scent from Cultus Artem in Texas and a one of a kind quilt from Emma Mooney Pettway, a third generation Gees Bend quilter, who offers a bespoke service through the site where customers can send their most meaningful fabrics for her to turn into a quilt.

Destined to become instant classics, these pieces resemble each other in that expert makers put real time and care into each one, which the site highlights with stories and biographies, as well as essays. personnel ordered. It’s a place to exchange these beautiful works but also the ideas, stories and memories that are imbued with them, says Ventosa Martin, adding that they are expensive and take a long time to obtain, but I hope, in my own way. , reposition the idea of ​​what luxury is. Many more offers, from blankets woven from yak yarn in Tibet, hand-crocheted ponchos in Colombia, hand-knitted Aran sweaters are on the way, but Ventosa Martin, who naturally tests the items herself- even, had no interest in marrying herself. to the type of volume or quick release schedule backed by big fashion brands or e-commerce brands. I’m doing it really slowly and small, she said, and it’s been a perfect place to do it, living with everything here in our house.

