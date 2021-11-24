Good American sued for copyright infringement in latest paparazzi lawsuit

Good American is the latest brand to be sued for copyright infringement in a series of cases launched by paparazzi. According to the lawsuit it filed in federal court in California on Monday, Alo Photography LLC claims the fashion brand co-founded by Khloe Kardashian is charged with copyright infringement over a photo of model Bella Hadid that the director of the fashion label, Khloe Kardashian, posted on her personal Instagram without permission or permission from Alos.

In the newly filed complaint, Alo alleges that on January 16, 2017, he was the author of several photographs of model Isabella Khair Hadid, known professionally as Bella Hadid, in New York City wearing Good American jeans, which Kardashian posted later on his Instagram very followed to promote the Good American brand. According to Alo, Good American, through its director, selected the photographs because they depict a celebrity, Bella Hadid, wearing their product, then copied, stored and displayed. [them] without license or authorization, thus infringing [its] Copyright.

As to why Alo chose to file a lawsuit against Good American, 5, as opposed to or in addition to Kardashian herself, the New York-based photo agency essentially claims that Kardashian is acting on behalf of the company by making directly promotion [its] merchandise. Additionally, Alo claims that Kardashian is widely known as one of the founders of the [Good American] company, and that it and the company present it to the public as such, including by qualifying it [as the companys co-founder] on his own Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Still, Alo claims that Good American received a financial benefit directly attributable to the illicit use of the images, as the photos increased traffic to [Kardashians Instagram] account and, in turn, caused [Good American] to achieve an increase in its merchandise sales.

Allegedly unlawful use of the complainant’s photo

With the foregoing in mind, Alo makes a single direct copyright infringement claim on the basis that Good American inappropriately and illegally copied, stored, reproduced, distributed, adapted and / or publicly displayed the works. protected by the copyright of [Alo] thus violating one of the [its] exclusive rights to its copyright, that is to say its exclusive right to display the works. Following Good Americans’ violation of federal copyright law, Alo claims she is entitled to actual damages and restitution of all [Good Americans] profits attributable to infringements.

The case is the latest in a long line of similar lawsuits that have been brought against fashion brands and public relations companies, for posting images of celebrities wearing certain clothing and / or accessories on their social media accounts. for promotional purposes without a license for the images. or otherwise receive permission from the copyright holder. At the same time, an even larger list of celebrities have been prosecuted for posting pictures of themselves on their social media accounts without permission. In fact, Kardashian has been named in a copyright infringement lawsuit settled since April 2017 after she posted a photo of her going to dinner at Miami’s David Grutmans restaurant in Komodo, unlicensed for the photo of the copyright holder. Copyright Xposure Photos.

While most of these cases settled relatively early, model Gigi Hadid fought and prevailed in a copyright infringement case filed against her for posting another photo of herself on her Instagram. In that case, a New York federal judge found that plaintiff Xclusive-Lee, Inc. did not allege that he had formally obtained registration for a copyright in the photograph. [of Hadid] of the Copyright Office at the time it filed the complaint in this case, which is a prerequisite for bringing an action for copyright infringement.

More recently, Emily Ratajowski opposed one of the copyright lawsuits filed against her for her use of other people’s images. In this case, which is currently pending in New York federal court, that her use of the photo in which she masks her face with a flower arrangement with her Instagram caption mood forever is fair use, as she serves of commentary on the state of his life tormented by the paparazzi.

A representative for Good American did not respond to a request for comment.

The case is Alo Photography LLC v. Good American, LLC, 2: 21-cv-09117 (CDCal.)