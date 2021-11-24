Lady Gaga wore a bulletproof dress to the Joe Biden nomination





Rob Carr / Getty Images

Lady Gaga had a bulletproof vest sewn into the dress she wore when President Joe Biden was inaugurated in January, the singer revealed Tuesday night on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. The singer sang the national anthem that day while wearing a striking outfit with a huge red skirt and a huge gold dove pin. The pin generated a lot of buzz online, but the bulletproof aspect of the dress was not visible to spectators during the event, which took place just weeks after the Jan.6 attack on the United States Capitol. “It was a scary time in this country,” Gaga told Colbert. “I care a lot about my family, and as an artist, I understand that I put myself in all kinds of dangerous situations in order to do what I love, and therefore, I did it for myself but also for my family so that my mom, dad and sister would feel confident. “ Gaga first revealed the bulletproof look of the dress in British Vogue earlier this month, although at the time, she did not explain how it was done. Italian fashion house Schiaparelli made the dress, Gaga told Colbert. It was inspired by the Italian and French revolutions. “In many ways, I felt like this day was a revolution for this country,” Gaga said. “And a real opportunity for us to look beyond the resistance and look forward to a time when we could be nicer.” Due to the fact that the Jan. 6 attack was so recent at the time, she said she worked with her music director and decided to focus on the lyrics “our flag was still here”. “I had two minutes and 30 seconds to speak to the whole world,” Gaga said. “And I thought it might be a good singing opportunity for everyone. Not just for President Biden’s fans and the people who voted for him, but for the whole world because the world is on fire and that everyone deserves love. “ Singing at the inauguration, she said, was “one of the proudest moments I have ever had as a musician and performer.”

