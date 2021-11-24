Sanjay’s hat-trick to no avail as France stuns title holders India-Sports News, Firstpost





Skipper Timothée Clément (1st, 23rd and 32nd) scored a hat-trick, while Benjamin Marque (7th) and Corentin Sellier (48th) were the other scorers of world No. 26 France.

France celebrates a goal against India.

Bhubaneswar: Vice-captain Sanjay scored a hat-trick but it was not enough as the underdogs of France surprised the defending Indian champions 5-4 in their opening match of Pool B of the World Cup of Hockey junior FIH Wednesday. Skipper Timothée Clément (1st, 23rd and 32nd minute) scored a hat-trick, while Benjamin Marque (7th) and Corentin Sellier (48th) were the other scorers for France’s world No. 26. Sanjay (15th, 57th, 58th) converted three penalty corners for India while Uttam Singh (10th) scored the other goal for the hosts in the losing cause. France surprised India in the first minute of the game when a lazy defense from the hosts was caught off guard by Clement. The brave French struck over their weight and continued to attack the Indian citadel which resulted in a second goal thanks to a Marque strike. Down 0-2, a stunned India fired back within three minutes and brought home a goal with a strike from Uttam. Upset, the reigning champions kept up the pressure with a flurry of attacks but the French defense held on to outsmart them. India equalized on the stroke of the first quarter thanks to a penalty corner transformed by Sanjay. Within minutes of the start of the second quarter, India got their third penalty corner, but Uttam Singh was far off target. France regained the advantage in the 23rd minute when skipper Clément scored from the penalty spot. Warmed up, the French continued to attack and got a few penalty corners but the Indian defense held their ground. With two minutes to go, India got their fourth penalty corner, but the French goalkeeper made a superb save to prevent the hosts who entered the break 2-3 behind. Two minutes after the start of the third quarter, France increased their lead by securing three successive penalty corners, the last of which was transformed by skipper Clément to take a 4-2 lead. In the 38th minute, India got another penalty corner but missed the opportunity. In the 48th minute, France scored 5-2 in their favor when Sellier scored from a field shot. Led by three goals, the Indians tried to reverse the scenario and in the process attacked the French defense in numbers. Sanjay scored two more goals thanks to two more penalty corners in the 57th and 58th minutes to reduce the score to 4-5, but failed to prevent the French from registering the tournament’s first upset.

