Growth stocks to watch: an exploitable disruptor in the fast-fashion space

Kornit, a disruptor in the fast fashion world, manufactures digital printing technologies for the textile industry. Stocks have been tearing apart in 2021, up 84% since the start of the year. The growth title marked a breakthrough in June from a cup base with handle. The stocks did not immediately take off from the appropriate entry, but showed promise after several successful tests of the 50-day line. Maintaining support at 50 days or 10 weeks is a bullish indicator. Since expanding from that most recent breakout, Kornit is still holding above the 50-day moving average. Currently, the stock has climbed to test support at its 21-day line. On November 17, stocks sold in high volume as stocks closed below the 50-day line for the first time since the June breakout. The sale was triggered after Kornit announced an offer of 2.2 million shares. In the days that followed, however, stocks rebounded in high volume to recover support. The stock stumbled this week, trading down more than 7% so far. But the pullback offers investors a possible buying opportunity as stocks slide back into the rebound’s buy range from the 10-week support. Kornit has an excellent relative strength score of 96, indicating that he is in the top 4% of the IBD stock market universe. Additionally, the Growth stock has a composite IBD rating of 96. Main growth actions in the IBD 50 “We have to understand that the fashion market and the textile market have not changed in ages,” CEO Ronen Samuel said in a recent interview with Investor’s Business Daily. “We have seen a transformation in many industries. But the textile and fashion market was produced like 100 years ago. “ “In today’s digital world, that doesn’t make sense,” he added. “The pandemic has created an inflection point. Now production is shifting from offshore to onshore, to the United States and to Europe.” The growth of electronic commerce, greatly aided by the pandemic, is increasing rapidly. In the past year, e-commerce growth has matched that of the past seven years combined, says Samuel. The old supply chain model of producing items overseas and shipping them for sale is having problems in the new era of e-commerce. Kornit enables on-demand manufacturing, where goods can be produced ashore in a completely sustainable manner to meet any design desired by the consumer while delivering products quickly. Kornit Digital: solid fund sponsorship The Israel-based company earned 24 cents a share on sales of $ 86.7 million in the September quarter. In the prior year period, Kornit earned 18 cents a share on sales of $ 59.6 million. Kornit’s year-over-year growth of 33% for BPA and 45% for sales qualifies it as a growth stock by CAN SLIM standards. The growth stock is supported by a handful of key mutual funds such as Fidelity Contrafund and Lord Abbett Developing Growth, among others. Additionally, the company saw the total number of fund owners increase to 308 funds in the last quarter, from 234 in the previous year period. Strength in this area is essential for emerging growth names like Kornit Digital. Analysts expect the company to earn 25 cents a share on revenue of $ 89.4 million for the quarter ended December, according to IBD data.

