Priyanka Chopra stuns in a bare-legged minidress as she opens up about her relationship with hubby Nick Jonas



















November 24, 2021 – 19:48 GMT



Ahad Sanwari

Priyanka Chopra took the stage in a dazzling gold minidress and left fans hysterical with her incredible Nick Jonas roast

Priyanka Chopra left fans stunned as she folded her comedic chops in a new clip she shared on social media, and she looked amazing doing it, too. MORE: Priyanka Chopra looks radiant in her stunning party outfit in new pics The actress posted a clip of herself from the Netflix special Jonas Brothers Family Roast, in which she and other family members roasted the three Jonas Brothers. She donned a dazzling outfit, consisting of a gold mini dress with a high slit that showed off her toned legs and incredible figure, while letting her hair bounce in loose curls. Loading the player … WATCH: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra share great news with fans However, it was the actual content of the clip that really got fans talking, and left most of them in hysteria as she confidently searched the trio, which included her husband. Nick jonas. Priyanka introduced herself before giving it to them, saying, “I’m honored and so thrilled actually, and thrilled to be here tonight to roast my husband, Nick Jonas, and his brothers who I never remember. names. “ MORE: Mindy Kaling, Priyanka Chopra & Chrissy Teigen Celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights, in Stunning Sarees She then looked at their careers before bringing up the biggest talking point around their relationship, saying, “Nick and I have a 10-year age gap.” Priyanka donned a spectacular minidress for an epic Jonas Brothers roast As the audience applauded, she explained that he never had any references in the 90s, then said: “Which is good because we are learning from each other.” She continued, “He showed me how to use TikTok, for example. And I showed him what a successful acting career looked like,” as the audience screamed. MORE: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Her Hack For Perfect Eyebrows And It’s A Game-changer MORE: Priyanka Chopra Stuns At Fancy Resort As She Shares Heartfelt Message With Fans “I brought my husband and his brothers a nice roast for dinner. The Perks of Being a Jonas #JonasBrothersFamilyRoast is now streaming on @netflix! #ROASTED @jonasbrothers @netflixisajoke,” she captioned the publication. Fans absolutely loved the teardown and flooded the comments section with laughing emojis, including Gisele and Nick himself. Jonas family members reunite for Netflix comedy special Lilly Singh commented, “KILLED HIM SIS. TELL THEM WHO’S MOST FAMOUS JONAS… ”Many of her Bollywood colleagues and friends agreed, and several fans also complimented her eye-catching dress. Read more HELLO! American stories here Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.

