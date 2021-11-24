Fashion show now open at Momentary





Wendy red star A new group exhibition is now open at Momentary that explores the cultural implications of fashion and how we shape our identities through the clothes we buy, wear and throw away. “In some form or fashion”Opened on Saturday and will run until March 27, 2022. The exhibition is free and open to the public. The exhibit explores the many ways in which clothing can assert our own individuality, which parallels what Momentary has done since it opened, said Kaitlin Garcia-Maestas, curator of the exhibit. “By inviting these six artists to respond to our architecture, we expand the possibilities to embrace our building and its history as a site of mass production and work,” Garcia-Maestas said. Each artist will create a large-scale installation for the show using clothing to map the real and imagined cultural stories of fashion. The artists were tasked with embracing the architecture of the moment while exploring the intersection of art and fashion. Learn more about Momentary artists: Camil sink, whose immersive curtains trace the cycles of global consumerism by incorporating second-hand T-shirts made in Latin America, discarded in the United States and later resold in outdoor markets in Mexico and Latin America; Martine Gutierrez, whose work subverts images of fashion, cinema and advertising, making reference to the visual languages ​​of consumer industries, questioning definitions of pop culture’s identity and its social construction; Eric N. Mack, whose immersive installations of found clothing and textiles challenge the way of perceiving the value and identity of materials according to setting or context; Troy michie, which is inspired by men’s fashion, namely the zoot costume, revealing the ways in which self-shaping can both herald and disguise aspects of race, class and gender; Simphiwe Ndzube, whose magical realistic paintings, drawings and sculptures form dynamic cosmologies that offer new possibilities of being and becoming in post-apartheid South Africa; and Wendy red star, whose multidisciplinary practice draws on personal memory, Indigenous ideologies and historical records to reexamine colonial structures. For more information visit themomentary.org.

