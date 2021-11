Queen Letizia wears a gorgeous H&M gown and tiara and it’s a bit familiar

November 24, 2021 – 22:04 GMT



Matthieu moore

Queen Letizia has some of the best clothes and sometimes she likes to revisit old classics

Queen letizia is currently on a royal visit to Sweden, and as always the The Spanish royal looked absolutely flawless with the look she wore. CHECK OUT: Queen Letizia’s unexpected £ 20,000 royal engagement ring she rarely wears On Wednesday, as the royal headed to a gala dinner with her husband, King Felipe IV, she turned heads in a beautiful H&M fitted dress combined with a sparkling tiara. Carrying a small metallic pouch, she also added to her ensemble a beautiful black velvet jacket. King Felipe also looked incredibly dapper in a tuxedo. Loading the player … WATCH: Queen Letizia shows flawless news reading skills Long-time followers of the Spanish royal may recognize the dress as it is a modified version of the dress she wore in photos taken to commemorate her tenth wedding anniversary. SEE: Royal ladies go to hell for leather! Meghan Markle, Queen Letizia and more in daring outfits MORE: Infanta Sofía Gets Sweetest Surprise On Spanish Royal Family Exit Earlier the same day, Letizia wore a beautiful fur coat outside, before donning an eye-catching orange dress as she met Queen Silvia of Sweden, who looked regal in a purple cloak. Fans were blown away by Letizia, 49’s evening wear, as one simply said, “Wow” while another added: “Shiny dress, intricate chiffon overlay gives volume without weight.“ Queen Letizia wears H&M Conscious Collection dress tonight pic.twitter.com/6HKWu6Jv7x – UFO No More (@ufonomore) November 24, 2021 The royal donned a stunning dress for the gala The royal always knows what to wear, and last month she brought some serious glamor at the Francisco Cerecedo Journalism Awards in Madrid and unleashed royal watchers as she recycled a semi-sheer fringed dress from BOSS. Accessorizing her LBD with a Nina Ricci leather clutch and black embossed snakeskin pumps by Manolo Blahnik, the monarch wore her brown braids in a sleek, straight style, drawing attention to her beaded waterfall earrings. by Tous Jewelery. The two queens looked flawless Coordinating her makeup perfectly, Letizia sprinkled her dark eyes with a shimmering brown shadow with long lashes, honey-colored blush and a matching high-shine nude lip gloss – stunning. MORE: Queen Letizia reunited with Princess Leonor for the first time since moving to UK SEE: Queen Letizia dazzles in dreamiest black ball gown Eagle-eyed fans might recognize the royal’s outfit from a number of previous engagements, including the ABC Newspaper Awards, held in 2019. Clearly a favorite, the monarch is often praised for her enduring attitude towards the fashion, as she continues to recycle her go-to pieces. Known for its impeccable taste, Queen Letizia’s BOSS dress is also beloved by Hollywood actress Michelle Pfeiffer, who wore it in the 2020 comedy-drama, French release. Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up for our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royalty and lifestyle news delivered straight to your inbox.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hellomagazine.com/fashion/royal-style/20211124126981/queen-letizia-gorgeous-h-and-m-dress-tiara/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

