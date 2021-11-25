Albany’s men’s basketball Neely falls behind 3 to claim Killings’ first victory as Great Danes coach – The Daily Gazette

Albany’s men’s basketball team had lost the first five games of their 2021-22 season.

Justin Neely had missed the first five attempts at 3 points of his college career.

Memorably, those two streaks didn’t reach six.

Down one point in the dying seconds of Wednesday’s game against Eastern Illinois, Neely scored 3 wins as the Great Danes claimed Dwayne Killings’ first career head coach victory with a 64- 62 at McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky. Neely wasn’t the first option on the tie-breaker, but the freshman fielded the pivot shot confidently on a pass from graduate student DeVondre Perry.

It was a big game from Dre, Neely said on the post-game teleconference. It shows the confidence we have; [Perry], as an older guy, giving it to the first year and putting the game in my hands, basically. It’s a major piece and I appreciate it from him.

Killings said the need for Great Danes to be selfless has been a big part of his message in recent days. The first-year head coach said the way the teams had final offensive possession, which put the ball in Perrys’ hands and allowed Temple’s transfer to decide what to do with it, showed the Danes had listened. .

It has to be part of our identity, of our culture, Killings said of Perry’s selfless play, and I thought the last play was all we wanted.

Wednesday’s clash was a neutral ground game that was part of the Eastern Kentucky Invitational, and the contest ended in a three-game five-day span for UAlbany. During periods of the second half, it seemed likely the Great Danes would head into the Thanksgiving holiday with a 0-6 record, but UAlbany pulled off a fantastic finish to secure their first victory.

We still have room to improve, said UAlbanys Matt Cerruti, but take the win.

UAlbany (1-5) trailed Eastern Illinois (1-5) 52-44 with less than seven minutes to go. A pair of free throws from Neely started a 15-5 run that included seven points from Cerruti and five from Jamel Horton to give the Danes a 59-57 lead.

Eastern Illinois tied at 59 as the game headed into the last minute, and Horton continued his strong end to the game with a bucket to give the Great Danes a two lead with half a minute to go. Horton had nine points, six rebounds and six assists in the game, with seven of his points in the final four minutes of settlement.

Eastern Illinois, however, had just one big hit. After Horton gave UAlbany the 61-59 lead, CJ Lane scored 3 points for Eastern Illinois and UAlbany called for a time out with 8.3 seconds left.

In this group, the Danes received their game and a message from their coach.

Believe in yourself, Killings said he spoke to Cerruti, Trey Hutcheson, Horton, Neely and Perry before returning to the field.

Perry handed the inbound pass to Neely, who then handed the ball to Perry as the freshman protected the defenseman chasing the graduate student. Shooting threats Cerruti and Hutcheson each moved into a corner, and Horton headed for an opening on the perimeter as Perry began to dribble toward the basket.

Eastern Illinois, however, encountered Perry with a trio of defenders, leading him to turn back the clock. Neelys’ job was to read and react to the defense, and he made the right decision; Neely dove behind Perry, took the short pass and didn’t hesitate to figure out what to do next.

We put the ball in Dres’s hands and we just said, you’ve got to make the right play, and he was ready enough to send the ball to Justin, Killings said, and Justin hit just a big hit.

Neely, the reigning America East Conference Rookie of the Week, was 0 of 5 in 3-point territory heading into Game 3 on Wednesday. However, he fired without fear of missing.

I know my teams are backing me whether they win or miss, said Neely.

Neelys’ shot crossed the net with 1.4 seconds left, and the Illinois 3’s desperation that followed was out of place and UAlbany was able to celebrate their first Killings-era victory.

It’s a big step for us, said Cerruti. We just want to shake things up, so hopefully that starts to get us moving here.

The starting lineup from eastern Illinois presented a familiar face to college basketball fans in the Capital Region. Sammy Friday IV, who played four seasons at Siena, averaged 11.5 points per game, a team-high, for Eastern Illinois, where Friday transferred after the 2019-20 season, before the Wednesday game. Sixth-year player, Friday received a medical red jersey for his junior season in Siena and is now using his extra season of eligibility that the NCAA granted to all winter athletes who competed last season due to related issues to the pandemic.

Friday had eight points against UAlbany, while Kashawn Charles led the team with 14. For the Great Danes, Cerruti had 14 points, Hutcheson added a dozen and Perry contributed 10.

Off the bench, Neely produced eight points and four rebounds in 22 minutes.

UAlbany won’t play again until next Wednesday at the Kansas State of the Big 12 conference. Killings said Albany will take Thanksgiving and Friday out of practice to allow players a much-needed time off and vacation time with their kids. family.

The break comes from a victory the Great Danes will surely remember for some time, and which they hope to consolidate when they return to Albany.

Winning your first game for a varsity basketball program this way is pretty cool and it’s great for guys to have that kind of joy in the locker room before you come home is awesome, Killings said.

More from The Daily Gazette:

Categories: University sports, Sports