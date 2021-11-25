Cute & Classy Collection Of kids and baby Earrings

Want to select perfect baby earrings for your baby or kids? You must be searching for something cute and sweet, but you have to consider some things other than just aesthetics.

The pair of earrings you choose for your little ones should be small enough for their tiny ears. Also, you must ensure that it wouldn’t become a safety hazard for your kid. There is a wide variety of toddler and baby earrings – so many that it will be hard for you to bargain for.

What type of earrings is best for babies?

There are many things you need to consider while shopping for your kid’s earrings. The quality should be good and hypoallergenic material should be used to ensure skin-friendliness. The earrings should also have secured backings.

Once you get past the earrings used for the actual piercing, you want something easy to get on, hard for them to get off, unique to show off their identity, and safe for their ears and skin. Let us have a look at some important points to consider before you buy baby earrings:

Backs

There are a few options of earring backs that work well for babies. A screw-back earring is a popular and safe option for infants as it is one of the most reliable options. Once you twist them to close on the ear, they are secure and don’t get off easily like some adult earrings.

Material

Before buying baby earrings, you should have a good thought about the material used to make the earrings. Most parents prefer hypoallergenic material for their kids, as kids have super-sensitive skin. High-quality earring materials include gold, sterling silver, or surgical steel, which are safe and non-toxic. You can also consider earrings that are nickel-free in case of a nickel allergy—they will be marked as such.

The best options for your baby earrings are:

Cubic Zirconia Studs

These earrings are made of high-quality AAA+ cubic zirconia. Cubic stud earrings are classic and can be worn every day. In these earrings, high-quality stainless steel is used, making them safe enough for kids.

Screwback Studs

These earrings are small studs that are made of sterling silver, along with a rhodium plating, and have a high-quality cubic zirconia stone. These earrings come with secure screw-backs that make these earrings apt for infants. They are harmless and secure for babies.

Heart-Shaped Stud Earrings With Initials

The heart-shaped earrings are pretty adorable either for adults or for kids. There are several color options that you can choose from like rose gold, gold, and silver. You can get your baby’s name initials on the earrings for a special and custom design. Stones or diamonds can be chosen for the letters. These earrings are lightweight, comfortable, and nickel and lead-free!

These earrings are made of sterling silver with a small cultured pearl on one end. These are small enough for tiny ears and offer a classic and elegant look for any occasion. Along with the pretty look, these earrings have a screw-back that keeps them safe and convenient to wear, and they come in 2 pretty options white and pink that make for a nice keepsake.

Reversible Gold Ball Stud Earrings

These earrings can be used from both sides. One end features a cubic zirconia stone and the other side is a gold ball stud. The golden ball can be worn on an occasion as well as daily while cubic zirconia can be worn for more dressed up looks for parties. These come with a screw-back that makes these baby earrings safe for babies.

This was all about baby and kids earrings and how you can buy the best pair! So, dress up your little munchkin and complete their look with one of the best earrings you choose.