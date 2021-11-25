New Eco Fashion Brand For Women Combines Modern Design With Organic Fibers

Los Angeles-based WVN debuts this fall with a gorgeous block-print collection on organic cotton.

WVN



Kate Fisher was making eco-friendly clothing in the 90s. I do this because I believe in it. Not because it’s a trend, she says.

For more than 20 years, Fisher ran a company, Synergy, which made clothes from mostly natural organic fibers and sold them widely in stores such as Whole Foods. Now she’s launching a new brand, WVN (pronounced as woven) which has more modern and edgy styles ranging from athletic wear to unique block print dresses.

There has been a certain amount of greenwashing over the years, as it becomes more fashionable to be sustainable, says Fisher. I applaud all the growing interest and new businesses going into it, but I think some of these brands lack true authenticity. They don’t do this because it’s their heart, it’s more because it’s a trend.

She notes that WVN has a series of certifications and standards that not only take time but also effort and investment. These include being a certified B Corp, GOTS (regarding the organic cotton supply chain), Fair Trade and Green America, among others.

And these are all the clothes we make, not just a sprinkle of styles or a few collections, she adds, referring to the big brands that release a few pieces each season as being more environmentally friendly than creating a scale change. the company.

Fisher began traveling to India and Nepal 20 years ago (and sold some of the clothes from those trips at Grateful Dead concerts early on) to personally see who made his clothes and how. It is these countless trips to the subcontinent that have framed her sartorial journey, she says, to become more authentic.

And sometimes you go to factories, and you say to yourself no, it’s not going to work because the conditions are not good for us. This is fine too, which is why I go there in person rather than using a procurement person which is so common in the industry.

These sourcing trips also helped her understand more nuanced issues in making fashion more environmentally friendly: for example, even organic cotton fabric can be colored with toxic dyes. So, is this garment really eco-friendly? It gets tough, she says, as she turns to others in the industry who have clothes made of colors that would require a heavy dose of chemicals to get that neon effect or that bright pop, but who is. made of organic cotton.

Fall additions by WVN.

WVN



Taking all of this into account, Fisher self-funded WVN with the help of well-wishers and supporters from her old business to create womenswear that fills a gap in the sustainable fashion market. While there are countless outdoor brands that strive for sustainability, few forward-thinking brands combine timeless, elegant style with attention to environmental and social practices.

In addition, WVN offers alternatives to polyester-dominant sports and sportswear; theirs are made with certified organic cotton, using spandex and stretch only in small amounts to produce a similar result. It’s just a lot better on the skin, says Fisher, talking about the smoothness of those tissues, especially during a workout or yoga session.

Styles that feature the Jaipur block print.

WVN



More recently, they have added block print designs to their collection, paying homage to the famous artisan communities around Jaipur who specialize in this art.

While the price tag is higher, it reflects the brand’s efforts to produce high-quality pieces that are ethically crafted, well-fitting, and durable enough to last for years, not just seasons.

It echoes Fisher’s longevity-focused career as a whole: Fashion and good can go hand in hand. This naturally seems to me to be the right way for a long time. I didn’t do it because I wanted to make a statement, or because it was the right thing to do. It wasn’t some kind of competitive advantage. I believe it was stronger, if we worked together as an industry towards change.