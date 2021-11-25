Duchess Camilla Steals the Show in Stunning Black Dress and Emeralds at Biennial Rifles Awards Dinner



















November 24, 2021 – 21:17 GMT



Laura Sutcliffe

Duchess Camilla Parker Bowles looked stylish in a long black dress and emerald accessories at the biennial Rifles Awards dinner alongside Sophie Wessex and other royals.

The Duchess of Cornwall looked amazing on Wednesday night at the Rifles Awards Biennial Dinner at the City of London Guildhall. As beautiful as ever, her outfit consisted of a beautiful long black dress and a beautiful emerald necklace with matching earrings. READ: Duchess Camilla looks so chic in a silky dress and sunglasses as she gets off the plane The mother-of-two wore her signature light blonde locks in her favorite bouffant style and the natural makeup highlighted her pretty face. Loading the player … WATCH: Duchess of Cornwall wows fans with poetry recital The Duchess, as Colonel-in-Chief, and the Royal Colonels, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, The Countess of Wessex, The Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra were also present and were greeted by the Colonel Commandant, General Sir Patrick Sanders, and the commanders of the respective battalions of Their Royal Highnesses. SEE: Duchess Camilla surprises in a striking dress with the most unique print MORE: Duchess Camilla surprises in striking feathered hat for grim Remembrance Day service The sparkling reception took place in the Print Room and the Royal Family joined members, veterans and specially invited guests for the event. The Duchess looked gorgeous in black for the occasion The role of Chief Colonel of the Rifles was transferred from the Duke of Edinburgh to Camilla in July 2020. A short ceremony at Windsor Castle and Highgrove House marked the occasion. The Duke of Edinburgh had been Colonel-in-Chief since his formation in 2007 and had been linked to successive regiments, which now make up The Rifles, since 1953. At week-end, Camilla walked to Ascot Racecourse Saturday, and rocked a very chic recycled tweed coat. Camilla delivered a speech at the event The 73-year-old has worn this sophisticated outfit several times over the years. It was from Roy Allen and gave us all the chic vibe of the heritage, with its subtle flare at the waist and suede collar. The Duchess paired it with a crisp white shirt, a matching skirt and a pair of knee-length brown boots. She was carrying a small beige colored handbag and a £ 220 fur-trimmed tan hat from Lock & Co. If you need inspiration for next year’s races, Camilla is your girl! Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up for our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royalty and lifestyle news delivered straight to your inbox.

