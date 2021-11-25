These Early K-Pop Icons Are All The Style Inspiration You Need





Long before BTS and Blackpink became two of the biggest bands in the world, the first generation of K-pop stars were making waves in their country. When the genre was still a relative echo on the international radar, the approach of trendy artists remained raw and unfiltered. There was no Farfetch to deliver pieces from emerging designers, and the big houses barely sent samples to Seoul. As a result, singers and stylists relied more on local finds and their own ingenuity to create looks. Of course, their raw style is now a powerful source of nostalgia. These are the talents that young Korean trendsetters and influencers grew up observing closely. Here, seven style icons from K-pop’s past, which paved the way for today’s stars. Lee hyori Hyori began her career in the late 90s as a member of the girl group Fin.KL, himself an abundant source of visuals. inspiration. But the singer really stood out when she launched her solo career in 2003. Styled in the mold of stars like Jennifer Lopez, she sent shockwaves through conservative Korea so much that her music video for Hey Girl has been banned on some networks because of its provocative images. Dressed in the signature 2000s sports swimsuit fashion cut into a strapless mini dress, perfect white tank tops cropped to show off her belly button, she called on women to embrace their strength by living and dressing boldly. Uhm Junghwa Uhm Junghwa is an industry legend. Singer and actress, Junghwa took off in the late ’80s and early’ 90s, largely due to her fearless style. From the vinyl shorts and matching Gogo boots she wore in 1996 to the strappy white Fifth element– inspired look, seen below, Junghwa has embraced her sex appeal in a way few Korean artists have done publicly before, inspiring a generation of young women like Lee Hyori. Good Called the queen of K-pop, BoA was also beloved in Japan, becoming the first Korean artist to truly break through in both countries. Often compared to Britney Spears, the two once shared a BoAs scene style that’s refreshing and minimal. Low pants, a trendy belt, and sleek, shiny hair were all she needed. Lee jung hyun It’s hard to believe that Lee Jung-hyun, or Ava as she was sometimes called, falls under the K-pop umbrella. Avant-garde by pop standards, Ava is credited with bringing techno to Korea, underscored by her incredible chameleon style. Most memorable are the cyberpunk looks she wore to promote her single Wa. Each set was adorned with East Asian design references: a floor-length silver chainmail skirt with a black feathered tank top, a qipao and silver chainmail gloves, black latex from the head at the feet and much more. HIS A contemporary of Fin.KL, SES was formed in 1997 by SM Entertainment, the label that would produce some of the greatest girl groups in K-pop history. The trio functioned as a unit that shared a simple yet whimsical aesthetic, white-collar coats with CGI butterfly wings that retained their charm. Kim Wan Sun. Kim Wan Sun, an ’80s icon known as the Madonna of Korea, wore faded high-waisted jeans and a permanent bouffant like no Korean singer before her. But it’s his clean style from the early to mid-90s that still catches the eye. This won her a devoted following in Taiwan, making her one of the first Korean artists to go global. Pipi tape During their short period together, Pipi Band sparked a thriving independent rock scene in Korea. Lead singer Lee Yoon-Jung stood out with her rebellious style with punk influences: short spiky red hair, checkered pants and a brown leather blazer unbuttoned at the sternum; a gingham mini dress with an oversized mens blazer, sunglasses and combat boots. No wonder that once the group dissolved, she became a stylist for next generation artists.

