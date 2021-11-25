Sask. clothing-disciplined students say staff should focus on education, not their bodies

Kadence Hodgson is pushing for change at his northern Saskatchewan high school, where staff discipline teens for dress code violations.

Hodgson, 17, said the discipline is not warranted. She is one of many students at Rossignol High School in le – la-Crosse, about 375 kilometers northwest of Saskatoon, raising concerns about why students are being sent home and why provided by Staff.

“[Staff] didn’t say anything to show that skin should be worn as it endangers male teachers and makes them uncomfortable. “

This rationale makes the Grade 12 student uncomfortable.

“It makes me feel like I’m sexualized. I’m not an object and they treat me like one.”

Hodgson said several students were sent home for wearing tight-fitting clothes, tank tops that show off their shoulders or shirts that show their stomachs a bit.

She said the students were unhappy with the way staff members told them about their clothes. Hodgson and other students said staff had made comments that the girls looked like they were going “bar”, or that their breasts and bodies were “distracting.”

In the photo, the students were wearing outfits when they were ‘dress code’ at Rossignol High School last week. (Submitted by Kadence Hodgson)

A grade 9 student who was given a dress code said, “If our bodies and clothes are bothering the boys in our school, they shouldn’t be teaching.”

She did not want to be nominated for fear of repercussions, but said that “telling girls to cover their bodies just as they become young teens teaches them that their bodies are inappropriate and subject to constant scrutiny and judgment,” including by adults we are supposed to trust ”.

Policy under review

Brenda Green, education director for the Île-la-Crosse school division, said the division was aware of concerns about clothing. She did not respond to specific questions regarding the students’ experiences, but instead issued a written statement.

“We fully support the principal and the staff in their efforts to ensure that the current policy is followed in the school, as is the case with all policies. That said, some concerns and allegations are raised that do not reflect the intent of the policy and the school division will further investigate this matter. “

Green said she was “unable to speak to specific concerns or allegations from students or staff to ensure the privacy of all parties involved.” She said the existing policy is under review and that they will seek input from students and staff.

Current guidelines for student clothing do not mention specific skin or clothing, but instead state that clothing should “reflect good taste and common sense.” Clothing should be neat, clean and harmless. Students who ignore this will be asked to go home. . “

Hodgsons said tension on the clothes increased last week after a young college student was arraigned for wearing a fitted pink and white shirt with jeans.

The incident exploded on the community’s social networks. As the students resolved to speak out, Hodgson said staff began sending more girls home. She said that when she arrived at the school after this incident, the principal was waiting in the main entrance and asked her, “What are you wearing under that sweater?”

“A lot of other girls I know have had the same experience,” Hodgson said, adding that it looks like harassment when asked to expose what they are wearing under something.

The school principal declined an interview and referred any questions to the education director.

Hodgsons said she hopes to create a culture in the school that is more about learning and less about student dress and bodies.

“I want the girls in my school to feel safe and protected and not feel judged for their style [or] sexualized. “