Fashion
Sask. clothing-disciplined students say staff should focus on education, not their bodies
Kadence Hodgson is pushing for change at his northern Saskatchewan high school, where staff discipline teens for dress code violations.
Hodgson, 17, said the discipline is not warranted. She is one of many students at Rossignol High School in le – la-Crosse, about 375 kilometers northwest of Saskatoon, raising concerns about why students are being sent home and why provided by Staff.
“[Staff] didn’t say anything to show that skin should be worn as it endangers male teachers and makes them uncomfortable. “
This rationale makes the Grade 12 student uncomfortable.
“It makes me feel like I’m sexualized. I’m not an object and they treat me like one.”
Hodgson said several students were sent home for wearing tight-fitting clothes, tank tops that show off their shoulders or shirts that show their stomachs a bit.
She said the students were unhappy with the way staff members told them about their clothes. Hodgson and other students said staff had made comments that the girls looked like they were going “bar”, or that their breasts and bodies were “distracting.”
A grade 9 student who was given a dress code said, “If our bodies and clothes are bothering the boys in our school, they shouldn’t be teaching.”
She did not want to be nominated for fear of repercussions, but said that “telling girls to cover their bodies just as they become young teens teaches them that their bodies are inappropriate and subject to constant scrutiny and judgment,” including by adults we are supposed to trust ”.
Policy under review
Brenda Green, education director for the Île-la-Crosse school division, said the division was aware of concerns about clothing. She did not respond to specific questions regarding the students’ experiences, but instead issued a written statement.
“We fully support the principal and the staff in their efforts to ensure that the current policy is followed in the school, as is the case with all policies. That said, some concerns and allegations are raised that do not reflect the intent of the policy and the school division will further investigate this matter. “
Green said she was “unable to speak to specific concerns or allegations from students or staff to ensure the privacy of all parties involved.” She said the existing policy is under review and that they will seek input from students and staff.
Current guidelines for student clothing do not mention specific skin or clothing, but instead state that clothing should “reflect good taste and common sense.” Clothing should be neat, clean and harmless. Students who ignore this will be asked to go home. . “
Hodgsons said tension on the clothes increased last week after a young college student was arraigned for wearing a fitted pink and white shirt with jeans.
The incident exploded on the community’s social networks. As the students resolved to speak out, Hodgson said staff began sending more girls home. She said that when she arrived at the school after this incident, the principal was waiting in the main entrance and asked her, “What are you wearing under that sweater?”
“A lot of other girls I know have had the same experience,” Hodgson said, adding that it looks like harassment when asked to expose what they are wearing under something.
The school principal declined an interview and referred any questions to the education director.
Hodgsons said she hopes to create a culture in the school that is more about learning and less about student dress and bodies.
“I want the girls in my school to feel safe and protected and not feel judged for their style [or] sexualized. “
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/saskatchewan/dress-code-high-school-northern-sask-1.6259783
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]