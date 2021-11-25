UK Vogue Editor Says Skinny Models Eat





The fashion industry may be changing its ways, but there is still a long way to go. British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful says models actually eat and aren’t as skinny as the norm was in the 1990s. “There is a misconception that fashion people don’t eat, but that’s not true,” Enninful, 49, said on the River Café Table 4 podcast. He then admitted that the industry still has a lot of work to do to be more inclusive and racially diverse, but it’s making progress. “When you look at, at least, my Vogue anyway, everyone is welcome. All shapes, all sizes, all colors, ”he said, adding that“ everyone is so welcoming ”when you include body diversity. “That strict thing of not being able to be a certain size, ‘being size zero is the perfect size’, that no longer exists,” Enninful said. The Ghanaian-British publisher continued: “Even the idea of ​​being a model has changed. You can be short, you can be curvy, you can be handicapped. Anna Wintour, Editor-in-Chief of American Vogue, with Edward Enninful. AFP via Getty Images Enninful acknowledged that the industry is moving “slowly” and “it’s not perfect”. He also suggested that the Black Lives Matter movement has forced brands to understand “that they have to hire people from diverse backgrounds behind the scenes.” “The conversations taking place now would never have happened about 10 years ago,” he said. Enninful took over the role of EIC for the UK publication in 2017, following the departure of Alexandra Shulman, who had headed the iconic publication for 25 years previously. The British offshoot of American Vogue had only featured 12 black models on his covers during Shulman’s tenure. Enninful with her friend and model Naomi Campbell. GC Images Enninful’s close friend and catwalk queen Naomi Campbell shared an Instagram photo in 2017 showing Schulman’s mostly white staff, writing, “Look forward to an inclusive and diverse staff now that @edward_enninful is the editor.” Campbell, 51, was the first black model to make the cover of French magazine Vogue and Time. The model spoke about diversity in the fashion world with Reuters in 2019, noting how important it is for fashion to catch up with the world. “It’s finally… pushed in but now we hope people don’t think it’s for a trend, like clothes for a season and for a season, that isn’t going to happen.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2021/11/24/british-vogue-editor-says-thin-fashion-models-do-eat/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos