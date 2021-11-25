Tanya Bardsley suffers from wardrobe malfunction as her fuchsia strapless dress appears to slip

Tanya Bardsley suffered a wardrobe malfunction while attending the ITV Palooza event at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Tuesday.

The reality TV star, 40, was seen covering her breasts as she made her way to a waiting car after the event where she donned a fuchsia strapless dress.

This comes after Tanya recently suffered from a seizure and heart palpitations and was left bedridden after taking medication for her ADHD – Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder.

Tanya’s outfit, which seemed to slip up, featured a flowing train and pleated detail while Tanya added height to her frame with silver heels.

The former Real Housewives Of Cheshire star also wore a matching silver clutch and added a silver necklace to her outfit.

Styling her brunette locks into loose waves, Tanya was taken to a waiting car after the event.

Meanwhile, Tanya took to Instagram last week to share a video of herself looking exhausted and shaking her head as she recounted the debilitating side effects of the medications she was taking to relieve her symptoms.

Tanya – who left the reality show last month – issued a stern warning to her fans after following ADHD medical advice she found online, with the star admitting she felt like she was to be “stuck in the concrete”.

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is a behavioral disorder defined by inattention, hyperactivity and impulsivity.

It affects about five percent of children in the United States. Some 3.6 percent of boys and 0.85 percent of girls suffer in the UK.

Writing alongside her video, Tanya said: “WARNING – I did a lot of research on everything ADHD related for a special project – I tried 3 different ADHD medications and stopped taking 3rd after I had heart palpitations and a seizure, so I completely came back to ADHD and my focus and I’ve been terrible the last few weeks.

Revealing that she took the advice of another person with ADHD that she found on the internet, she continued, “I read on a forum the other night that a lady is just taking one ADHD pill. the day she has to concentrate on doing her job, then I thought “Ooh, this might be perfect for me.”

The TV personality then revealed how the drug affected her before warning others not to follow in her footsteps.

She wrote: “I took 1 atomoxetine 40 mg tablet last night (the tablets I started on originally did not give me heart palpitations). .

“I’m going to throw myself in a cold shower to try and wake up for the kids now, but I just wanted to warn you not to be an idiot like me and take the advice of the internet, also guess how much work I have done today, zilch. “

Tanya’s post received many messages of support from showbiz fans and pals, including Olivia Attwood, Candice Brown, and Leilani Dowding.

In June of this year, Tanya spoke of her feeling of relief after being diagnosed with ADHD before her 30th birthday.

The Wigan-born star has revealed that doctors treated her for anxiety and depression for many years before finally finding out she suffered from the condition.

Speaking candidly on This Morning, she said she had “been in a lot of dark places” before her diagnosis, and said she would suffer “from a sinking feeling and inner turmoil.”

She explained, “All my life I have been treated for anxiety and depression, six weeks before my 30th birthday I was diagnosed with ADHD. It comes out differently in women.

“You think of a little boy running around, but a lot of women have him. This results in a feeling of sinking and inner turmoil.

The mother of four has revealed that thousands of people have texted her because they think they have the same thing.

“I think the doctors are going to hate me because they’re going to have lines of people who think they have it,” Tanya said.

The reality TV star also revealed that one in four undiagnosed women commit suicide.

Meanwhile, leave the Real Housewives of Cheshire after a six-year stint on the show, according to reports.

The reality TV star is said to have “made up her mind” and “recently struggled with her anxiety”.

Mother-of-four Tanya was rushed to hospital in August following a stress-related crisis that caused her to collapse while working as a model in a photoshoot.

A source told The Sun: “She will end the current series and appear on the reunion show, but nothing more. Her anxiety has worsened from the lockdown and she really wants to focus on herself.

“Her recent collapse really scared her and she knows she can’t keep juggling so many plates.”

They added, “She loves the show, but it can be very stressful at times and it’s a good time for her to step away.”

MailOnline has reached out to representatives for Tanya and ITV for comment.