NMSU men’s basketball overcomes first-half scare against Division II New Mexico Highlands





LAS CRCUES Two members of the New Mexico State men’s basketball team claimed Aggie’s 100th career victory in Wednesday night’s 94-67 victory over the New Mexico Highlands in Division II, but only one was present at the Pan American Center. Senior Redshirt forward Johnny McCants and head coach Chris Jans each earned their 100th victory as Aggies over the Cowboys, although only McCants is available on the NMSU bench. Jans missed the match due to COVID-19 protocols, according to an NMSU statement, but a spokesperson declined to provide further details. It was the first time Jans had missed a game due to COVID-19 protocols. The game was still credited to Jans’ record, although associate head coach James Miller acted as head coach for the evening. McCants, however, did his part to achieve his 100th victory in an Aggie uniform. And junior forward Teddy Allen’s 3-point play-off in the second half also helped. Especially after the Cowboys reduced the lead to one point in the opening minutes of the second half. How did it happen In typical McCants fashion, his 18-point, 7-rebound, and 2-assists performances were not the team’s best statistical performance of the night, but when the Aggies needed a game, McCants was Johnny on. square. The NMSU took a 10-point lead in the first six minutes and led up to 14 points in the first half, but the New Mexico Highlands gradually closed the gap over the next 11 minutes to narrow. the gap to four points in the last four minutes. McCants therefore responded with his second 3 point of the evening to reduce the lead to seven points. And when the Cowboys scored a layup on the next possession, McCants immediately paired it with another bucket of his own to preserve NMSU’s fragile two-possession lead. The Aggies were leading 37-34 at halftime. McCants bailed out the Aggies again early in the second half after the Cowboys reduced the lead to one point on the first possession of the second half. After a free throw from red-shirted second-year forward Will McNair Jr. gave the NMSU a two-point lead, McCants scored his third three-point goal of the night to give the Aggies another two-possession lead. . But after the first media timeout just under five minutes into the game, it was time for McCants to pass the torch. Allen connected on four consecutive 3-pointers in under two minutes to turn the NMSU’s five-point lead into a 13-point lead and force the New Mexico Highlands to request a timeout to stop a race of 16-3. NMSU came the rest of the way to victory. Wednesday stars Jans is now the sixth Aggie head coach to reach 100 wins with the program, joining legendary head coaches Lou Henson, Neil McCarthy, Marvin Menzies, Jerry Hines and Presley Askew and the fastest coach to reach 100 wins. with the program. Stephen Wagner is a sports reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be found on Twitter at @ stephenwag22 and reached at [email protected].

