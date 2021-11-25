Daisy Lowe Goes Glamorous In A Zebra Maxi Dress And Red Lipstick

She never fails to turn heads in her stylish ensembles.

And Daisy Lowe showcased her bold sense of style in a zebra maxi dress with puff sleeves as she arrived at Sotheby’s & Annie’s Ibiza party in London on Wednesday.

The model, 32, looked glamorous in her red lipstick and animal print at the An Afternoon Of Wine And Conversation event held to celebrate handbags and good wine.

Gorgeous: Daisy Lowe showcased her bold sense of style in a zebra maxi dress with puff sleeves as she arrived at the Sotheby’s & Annie Doble party in London on Wednesday

Daisy beamed as she posed alongside event host Annie with her raven braids topped with her tousled full bangs.

She showcased her curves in the bodycon dress as she was joined by Jaime Winstone who wowed in a velvet skater dress.

Jamie looked stunning as she posed in the chic mini dress which featured an elegant mesh and beading bib detail.

The actress completed her look with a sultry pair of knee-length black leather boots and matching tights as she worked her angles for the cameras.

Party ready: The model looked glamorous in her red lipstick and animal print at the An Afternoon Of Wine And Conversation event held to celebrate handbags and fine wine

Classic look: Daisy beamed as she posed alongside event host Annie with her raven braids styled with her signature tousled full bangs

Jaime accentuated her natural beauty with a slick of dark pink lipstick and wore her raven braids in neat curls for the outing.

She posed confidently with her hand on her hip as she showcased her supple legs in the black velvet mini dress.

The star then flaunted an enviable large quilted Chanel handbag with a chain strap as she got involved in celebrating the luxury accessories event.

Pals: She showcased her curves in the bodycon dress as she was joined by Jaime Winstone who seduced in a velvet skater dress

Gorgeous: Jamie looked stunning as she posed in the chic mini dress which featured an elegant mesh and pearl bib detail

Strike a pose: The actress completed her look with a sultry pair of knee-length black leather boots and matching tights as she worked her angles for the cameras

Daisy’s stylish outing comes after she recently opened up about her body confidence and self-love with her fans online.

She wrote on her Instagram: “Every day I try to pick myself up on the way I talk to myself

“It took me a lifetime to remember that my body has managed to bring me so far, until today

Beauty: Jaime accentuated her natural beauty with a slick of dark pink lipstick and wore her raven braids in neat curls for the outing

“He put one foot in front of the other to guide me through EVERYTHING. I only have one and I like to take care of it.

“I exercise, I dance, I like Pilates, the barre and yoga, I do my best. I’ve had issues with my hormones and thyroid, so my body fluctuates dramatically with my time of the month and with my stress level (and how comfortably I eat).

“I feast on my favorite delicious snacks, sometimes these treats are naughty and it’s ok

Gorgeous: She posed confidently with her hand on her hip as she showcased her supple legs in the black velvet mini dress

Love it: The star then flaunted an enviable large quilted Chanel handbag with a chain strap as she got involved in celebrating the luxury accessories event

“I love to cook and I love to eat, I love real soul food and it is still a daily process but I love my body.”

“I want to speak to myself with this feeling of love and acceptance, understanding and gratitude ps sorry that I am still sometimes ab *** h for you, I am still working in progress.”

The stunning continued, “I hope you can find all the love in your own cells today. I think of you and send you so much love. ‘