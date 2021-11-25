Jackets Parkas and winter coats for men Best Black Friday





Montreal, Canada, November 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Frank And Oak, an eco-clothing company operating in the United States and Canada, launched the Plateau Parka, an ideal winter coat available in a variety of colors and sizes. With the recently launched Plateau parka, customers have access to a sturdy and versatile garment that also offers a stylish vintage-inspired look and durable manufacturing. It features side entry pockets, adjustable hood toggle, three interior pockets, waist adjustment, zipper and more. The product is available in black, walnut and Atlantic green, and is available in sizes XS, S, M, L, XL and XXL. More details are available at https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/mens-sustainable-winter-outerwear The feathers of the new parkas jacket lining are made from 100% recycled polyester in accordance with Frank And Oaks’ ecological beliefs. Although the parka does not use any material of animal origin, its recycled fibers mimic the warmth and style of natural down. A growing global awareness of the dangers of climate change demands that clothing companies produce clothing responsibly. Unfortunately, not all are willing to do so, and the environmental damage caused by poor industrial practices continues to be significant. Frank And Oak follows various policies to ensure that they are among those who contribute to a better and safer world. The company uses recycled wool in its product line, with old clothes shredded and spun into new yarn. One of the goals of Frank And Oaks is to encourage zero waste inside and outside the company and to increase their use of renewable energies. The parka is a tough water repellant and has a water resistance and breathability rating of 20K / 20K which means it can withstand up to 20,000mm of water per square inch and can release up to at 20,000 g of steam per square meter. Frank And Oak prides itself on taking an ecological and sustainable perspective. With targeted design, the company aims to offer the public innovative, sustainable products made with a light ecological footprint. A spokesperson for the company said: The devastating impact of climate change has made us realize that we all have an active role to play in our collective future. Today, we are more than ever engaged in the fight for our planet and will continue to lead by example as best we can by offering more sustainable products. More information is available at https://ca.frankandoak.com Website: https://ca.frankandoak.com

