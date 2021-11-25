Pinterest launches Pinterest TV with Christian Siriano

Pinterest is the social media choice for those of us who think visually. It’s a great way to share and combine ideas, especially when we live in the world “a picture is worth a thousand words on the Internet.” Planning the interior of your new motorhome? Start a board, follow a few Pinners, add your own pins and you’ll be heading to cross country in no time. Create a mood board for a graphic project at work? Planning a vacation menu? Pinterest is the place to be. It’s also become a great way to shop for some of the specific things that may catch your interest on someone else’s board.

On November 8, Pinterest launched its latest project, Pinterest TV. Like many of these pins, it’s also purchasable; but similar to your favorite self-improvement / DIY cable network, this is a series of original live-action episodes, each around half an hour long, featuring creators and influencers like the olympic diver Tom daley, Apartment Bartender Elliott Clark, and 2008 Project Runway winner and member of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, designer Christian Siriano. Siriano hosts an exclusive and purchasable series titled Christian on. Each week, Hell chooses a phrase from a list of the most searched fashion terms on Pinterest and shows viewers the tools they need to bring them to life. The live show, where Siriano shows the world what he loves about fashion, interior design and style, airs on Pinterest every Monday at 6:00 p.m.

Christians, the first two episodes have already been broadcast. The first, on November 8, discussed his plans for the segment, as well as what inspires him for the fall season as he builds his collection from colors to trends to personalities. (His second episode was all about wedding dresses: maybe not our particular interest, but it was fun watching him interact with friends and viewers via channel chat.)

Other segments included Daley baking cookies and learning a few dance moves, Clark sharing Fall and Friendsgiving cocktail recipes (with an emphasis on accessible ingredients) and Eric Jones, aka Dude That Cookz, making a tiramisu dessert. deconstructed. Dandy in the Bronx Diego Leons is embarking on holiday menswear hacks that debuted on November 22, just in time for Thanksgiving.

We had the opportunity to chat with Siriano about Pinterest’s latest venture and how he suggests we could all benefit from Pinterest TV. Pinterest can work as a real-time trend forecaster because so many people use it to track their interests, so we wondered what Siriano might see that could affect our holiday clothing purchases, let alone our shopping habits. purchase.

In fact, I see a lot of more elevated and formal looks than in the past, Siriano points out. I think men take more risks and like to dress up, which is nice to see. I think one of the best things about Pinterest is that you can organize so many different styles without anyone knowing what you like. It’s like a secret way to shop and find your style without having to be afraid in a walk-in closet.

Siriano also finds that the men are investigating and sharing grooming tips on the app.

I think men care more than ever about how they present themselves to the world. So this grooming trend, I think, is only going to get bigger. It helps guys be successful in their careers and love life so it’s a win-win.

Many people think that Pinterest is more of an app for women (a September 2021 survey on Statista shows that 71% of users are female), likewise do all of our girlfriends, wives, mothers and female friends use Pinterest to keep tabs on our wardrobes?

They are 100%! It’s such an easy way for women to help style the men in their life. You can instantly see trends before they are even trendy and shop before you have to buy something. It’s the best basket of ideas ever.

Like many designers, Siriano himself keeps his signature style pretty simple because he’s around clothes all day, but he’s thrilled to see people get dressed.

This will be the biggest trend this holiday season. I think it’s better to be overdressed at a party than underdressed! I think the fit is the most important thing. I still see so many men wearing clothes so big but not in a cool, oversized way. I think guys shouldn’t be afraid to wear something that’s fitted and tailored.

Pinterest TV episodes are updated every day of the week and saved and available for Pinners to view on demand to save and review later. The episodes air Monday through Friday at 3:00 p.m. PDT / 6:00 p.m. EDT in the US on iOS and Android. Better yet, on Friday, products will be dropped off in a live shopping setting where users can take advantage of discounts from brands like All Birds, Crown Affair, Melody Ehsani, Outdoor Voices, Mented, and more.

