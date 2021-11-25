Aaron Rodgers clarifies toe injury in disgusting way after COVID toe hubbub

The Green Bay Packers are a solid football team this year. However, Aaron Rodgers continues to make the headlines off the pitch. Recently, the superstar quarterback said on The Pat McAfee Show, claiming he had a COVID toe. On Wednesday, Rodgers decided to clarify what is really going on with his feet.

According to Rob Demovsky, “Aaron Rodgers said he doesn’t have a COVID toe. He has a broken toe. For clarification, Aaron Rodgers likely wouldn’t be able to play with a COVID toe injury. However, a fractured toe is painful the Packers quarterback is able to play through.

Aaron Rodgers said he does NOT have a COVID toe. He has a broken toe. He has a FRACTURED toe. Wait to see the video of him lifting his bare foot until there are no lesions or COVID toe symptoms. – Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 24, 2021

To prove the true nature of his injury, Aaron Rodgers showed his toes in an interview, by Matt Schneidman. After making a misguided attempt at a COVID toe joke, the Packers quarterback has gone out of his way to prove he’s not lying.

I have a fractured toe. pic.twitter.com/DFJJ1OF7LC – Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) November 24, 2021

Either way, Aaron Rodgers officially has a fractured toe and will be available to play for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. They’ll have to do their best to take on the Los Angeles Rams in what should be a fantastic game.

It will be interesting to see how this game plays out. The Rams have lost two games in a row and looked horrible in those two games. Meanwhile, Green Bay was staggered in their last clash and hope to get back on track on Sunday. The Packers need to win to maintain their position on NFC North.

Look for Aaron Rodgers to do his best to lead the Packers to a victory over the Rams.