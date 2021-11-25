Nordstrom Black Friday: 9 deals approved by fashion editors





I shouldn’t be exposing myself like this, but I am a terrible shopping buddy. If you decide between two items, I will tell you to get both. If you’re on the fence about something, I’ll knock you out right away. And I can guarantee you that it is almost impossible to leave a store without something when you are with me.

Whenever someone teases me about it, I always remind them that it’s not just my passion but my job. I write about the best fashions for a living. So is Black friday like my Super Bowl? Yes. Yeah, that’s it.

And I am still in favor of Nordstrom. Each year, Nordstrom features one of Black Friday’s biggest blowouts, and this year there are over 37,000 deals, with more discounts added daily, and prices start at just $ 3.

Naturally, I have thoughts on all of the amazing parts on sale, and went ahead and narrowed them down to the nine absolute best deals. Of a Tory Burch tote To the most cozy Kenzo sweater, here is what I can not resist shopping.

Levi’s Wedgie Icon Fit high-rise jeans

Levi’s are definitely a classic, but this is something that I have a bit of a hard time justifying buying again because I like to spare them instead. Of course, saving money takes tons of time, and usually a few hundred dollars for a solid pair of 501. These signature wedge jeans are too good to pass up because they are the retro look that you normally have to search for hours to find. It’s also a perfect basic denim style for your spin, and at just $ 54, there’s nothing to regret.

Tory Burch Perry Three Compartment Leather Tote Bag

The big bags have arrived right now. Amal Clooney, Ashley Olsen and Katie Holmes have all said it. This is good because it means that practicality is also in fashion. You no longer have to worry about carrying a small micro-bag for aesthetics along with tons of other tote bags for your other personal items. Tory Burch does some the best leather tote bags on the market, with so many compartments for anything and everything.

Sam Edelman Larina Waterproof Knee High Platform Knee Boots

Big boots will have my heart forever. I liked them before they were cool, and I’ll love them long after they became a trend. Sometimes that backfires on me because I wear my favorite pairs anywhere and everywhere. It’s there that these platforms Sam Edelman Come in. They’re so cute that I want to wear them with every dress in my wardrobe, but luckily they’re also waterproof so I don’t have to pay attention to the weather forecast.

Kenzo striped crew-neck sweater

Somehow, sweater weather is coming every year, as expected, and I’m never prepared. I never have enough sweaters, but maybe it’s because you really can never have enough sweaters. I firmly believe in investing in high quality sweaters – they are truly superior and nothing can compare. This Kenzo is the grunge striped crew neck of my dreams, and finding Kenzo on sale isn’t easy.

Stella McCartney Trace Faux Fur Clogs

I’m a fan of the clog trend, and Reese Witherspoon urged me to buy a pair of Swedish Hasbeen. My style is naturally a little more adventurous though, and these Stella McCartney clogs are so ridiculous, I can’t help but feel that I need them. It’s like the inside of a Ugg boot has a baby with a Croc hoof. What’s not to like?

Chelsea Boots Marc Fisher Morgan

But at the end of the day, a Chelsea boot is what everyone really needs. There’s no other boot out there that just looks good with anything. There are tons of options out there right now, from Prada To Ganni, it’s quite expensive, but these Marc Fisher are a big designer dupe. Not only were they affordable initially, but they’re even more affordable now for under $ 150.

Tory Burch not only makes an average tote bag, but the perfect mule (which, of course, will look great with a tote bag). If you dream of Gucci moccasins, these Jessa mules are a solid alternative that is still luxurious and designer for a significant fraction of the price.

Free People My Only Sunshine Sweater

While I stand by my statement that luxury sweaters are always worth the money, Free People is one of the few brands to offer a great sweater under $ 200. This My Only Sunshine sweater is a winter staple, and it’s only $ 60. So yes, I will buy one in all four colors.

Free People FP Movement Nantucket Fleece Half-Zip Sweater

But because I don’t know anything about detention, I also this Free People sweater in my basket. It’s perfect for those mornings when the weather is almost cold enough to prevent me from waking up in the morning to go to my workout class. But I want wear this sweater on everything to motivate me to get up at 7 in the morning.

