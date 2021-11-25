Men’s fashion: the seasons come and go, boxers are always in demand





Winters are usually about sweatshirts, sweaters, sweaters, and sweatpants. For men, an additional attraction can be blazers and formal suits. However, the only garment that never goes out of style is boxers. This would also be a good time to buy them as it is out of season and boxers are available at greatly discounted rates. Here are some selections. 1) Men’s Printed US Polo Association Boxers B07P2GLR5G This boxer is available in three colors – black, white and navy. On Amazon there are several combination packs of these at attractive prices. Made from 100% cotton, these boxers can be machine washed. Its combed cotton woven fabric is soft to the touch and breathable. It is positioned as a comfortable fit and can be worn as loungewear, leisure wear, and comfort wear. Its elastic waistband keeps it firmly in place. It comes with two practical side pockets. Boxer side slits on both side hems allow unhindered leg movement. For this discussion, we considered a white boxer brief in size small. MRP: 699.00 Price: 292.00 2) Levis printed woven men’s boxer brief in soft 300 LS cotton with button fly and pockets B0862HVLSV This pair of boxers is available in five different colors, including bird’s paw black, bird’s paw navy, camouflage black, denim-inspired navy blue and houndstooth sodalite blue. These classic fit shorts have a modern design with side pockets and a contemporary style. It is made from 100% cotton fabric and is soft to the touch. It doesn’t itch Key words (firm, size, etc.) and is sewn to last for a long time. Its sizes range from small to XL. For this discussion, the small black bird legs were considered. MRP: 549.00 Price: 411.00 3) Van Heusen Men Boxer B08XQV54S2 This boxer brief from Van Heusen is available in five colors namely black, blue, green, gray and assorted and the size goes from small to XL. This boxer can be machine washed. Its soft fabric is designed to provide all-day comfort. It comes in trendy prints. For this discussion, we have considered the blue pair in size small. MRP: 499.00 Price: 474.00 4) Mens Jockey Cotton Shorts (Colors May Vary) B01L27LP4O These shorts are made from 100% cotton and are soft against the skin. It also has a durable inner waistband, button placket (the double layers of fabric that hold the buttons and buttonholes of any garment) with a front fly system for opening and undressing. It has back pockets. Price: 357.00 – 599.00 At Hindustan Times, we help you stay on top of the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we can get part of the income when you make a purchase.

