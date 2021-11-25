Men’s basketball gears up for ESPN Events Invitational

After a 4-0 success at home, the No.10 Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0) will travel to Orlando, Fla., For the ESPN Events Invitational. The Crimson Tide will play Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

Alabama beat three of their opponents by 72 points combined. The Crimson Tide struggled in a five-point victory over South Alabama.

Strong guard play leads Alabama in attack. Guards Jaden Shackelford, Jahvon Quinerly, Keon Ellis and Darius Miles have double-digit point averages. Ellis is also averaging 8.3 assists per game.

The Crimson Tide are thrilled with the return of forward Juwan Gary, who Oats says will likely play this weekend.

It’s a good scorer to test how much we’ve grown in those first four home games, Shackelford said. It’s a good test for us, playing against very good teams.

Alabama head coach Nate Oats said he believes his team will win three good games of the tournament. Support includes Alabama, Kansas, Miami, Dayton, North Texas, Iona, Belmont, and Drake.

Here’s a look at each team.

Iona Gaels

Alabama’s first opponent will be the Iona Gaels. The Gaels lost their top two scorers last season with guards Isaiah Ross and Asante Gist.

With plenty of returning talent, Iona could have a better team than when she lost to Crimson Tide in the round of 64 last season.

Forward Nelly Junior Joseph is averaging 16.6 points and 7.2 rebounds. SMU transfer Tyson Jolly averages 16 points per game at guard post.

Head Coach and Hall of Fame member Rick Pitino is in his second year with the program. Pitino won two national championships, in Kentucky and Louisville.

Iona is currently 5-0 with wins over Harvard and Liberty.

Kansas Jayhawks # 4

The Kansas Jayhawks didn’t win the Big 12 title in 2020 and lost in the round of 16, but they return with their team’s top three scorers from last year. Goalkeeper Ochai Agbaji and forwards David McCormack and Jalen Wilson all posted double-digit average last year.

This season, Agbaji has dominated, averaging 26.3 points per game. Guard Christian Braun was also a strong contributor, averaging 10.7 points and 7.7 rebounds.

Kansas is coached by Bill Self, who is in his 18th season at the helm. Self has 708 wins, 15 Big 12 championships and one national championship in 2008. The Jayhawks are 3-0 with an 87-74 season opener over Michigan State.

The Bruins of Belmont

The Belmont Bruins had a terrific season in 2020, going 26-4 overall and 18-2 in the Ohio Valley Conference, but the Bruins lost in the OVC Championship game against Morehead. State and missed the field for 68 teams.

Belmont didn’t lose a single key player on the team last year, and he has a good chance of making another OVC Championship run and a berth in the NCAA tournament. Center Nick Muszynski is averaging 15 points and 6.2 rebounds in the paint, and goaltender Ben Sheppard is averaging 14.8 points per game. First-year goaltender Will Richard adds 12.2 points per game.

The Bruins are led by head coach Casey Alexander, who is in his third season at his alma mater. Belmont is currently 3-2 with a loss to Ohio and a loss to LSU by 30.

Drake Bulldogs

The Drake Bulldogs started 18-0 in the 2020-21 season before losing to Valparaiso in February. The Bulldogs finished 26-5 and made the NCAA tournament as one of the last four teams to get an all-around offer. Drake beat Wichita State to secure his place in the first round, but quickly pulled out after a loss to USC.

The Bulldogs lost their second leading scorer Joseph Yesufu, who transferred to Kansas. Forward ShanQuan Hemphill returned last season, but forward Tremell Murphy leads the team this year, averaging 15 points per game.

Guard Roman Penn anchors the team as point guard, averaging 12 points and 3.7 assists per game.

Drake head coach Darian DeVries, who is in his fourth year with the Bulldogs, has 70 wins in his first three seasons and earned the Missouri Valley Coach of the Year title at two times. Drake is 3-0 with a 73-70 victory over Richmond.

Miami hurricanes

The Miami Hurricanes have had a tough 2020-21 season, going 10-17, 4-15 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. However, the Hurricanes advanced to the quarterfinals of the ACC tournament after beating Pittsburgh and Clemson in the first two rounds.

After removing their names from the NBA Draft, guards Kameron McGusty and Isaiah Wong are back for the Hurricanes, and they’re off to a good start. McGusty is averaging 19 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. Wong is averaging 16 points and four rebounds.

Miami is still in the hands of head coach Jim Larraaga, which is in its 11th season. The Hurricanes are 3-1 with a loss to state rival UCF.

Dayton Flyers

It doesn’t seem that long ago that the Dayton Flyers dominated their way to a No.1 seed behind NBA star Obi Toppin. But that was two years ago, and the tournament did not take place due to the emergence of COVID-19.

Last year, the Flyers made it to the national invitational tournament after finishing 14-10, 9-6 in the Atlantic 10. Dayton lost four starters from that team, including guards Jalen Crutcher and Ibi Watson, who were accumulated more than 33 points per game. The offense is currently a work in progress. Georgia transfer Toumani Camara leads the team, averaging 11 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. Guard Elijah Weaver adds 9.3 points per game.

Flyers head coach is Anthony Grant, who is in his fifth season with Dayton. Grant was Alabama’s head coach from 2009 to 2015. The Flyers are off to a rough start, going 1-3 with losses to UMass Lowell, Lipscomb and Austin Peay.

North Texas Medium Green

After consecutive league titles, North Texas Mean Green completes the list. The Mean Green went 18-10 in 2020-21 and made the NCAA tournament as a No. 13 seed. North Texas defeated No. 4 seed Purdue in the first round before be eliminated by Villanova in the round of 16.

Mean Green lost three of their top four goal scorers last year and will be looking to rebuild in 2021-2022. Guard Tylor Perry is the team’s leading scorer, averaging 17.3 points per game in the team’s first three games. Forward Thomas Bell is averaging 15 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.

North Texas is led by head coach Grant McCasland, who is in his fifth year. McCasland was the 2020 USA Conference Coach of the Year.

This season, the Mean Greens are 2-1 with a 69-66 loss to Buffalo. North Texas held their ground against Arkansas in an exhibition game, dropping just eight points to Fayetteville.

Alabama will begin their quest for the tournament title against Iona on Thursday, November 25 at 4 p.m. CT. The game will air on ESPN or ESPN2. The tournament will continue on Friday and the championship will take place on Sunday.