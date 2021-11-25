The Versace 13 Going on 30 dress has come full circle





A funny thing happened on November 8 on the set of The Voice: Ariana Grande, the show’s new coach, came to work in a Versace dress that had been widely worn as a Halloween costume a week earlier. The colorful mini dress with its crystallized straps, cute cutouts at the empire waist and chunky stripes in shades of turquoise, lime green and scarlet appeared on the Spring 2003 runway show for Italian luxury brands. But the style is best known for its brief turn in the 2004 romantic comedy 13 Going on 30, worn by Jennifer Garner as her character, Jenna Rink, performs the Thriller Dance at a labor party. Almost two decades after its introduction, this dress has found new life, in part thanks to online retailers selling eerily similar styles for under $ 20. Vogue predicted in mid-October that the vibrant look would be everywhere on halloween. If TikTok is any indication, this was. The dress’s reappearance coincides with a searing nostalgia for 2000-era clothing, from head (hair clips and bobs) to toes (flared jeans and platform sandals).

But its popularity goes beyond capturing the turn of the millennium aesthetic: Celebrities and influencers have sought out specific archival pieces associated with pop culture moments from the years, said Marian Park, youth strategist at WGSN trend forecasting agency. It’s less about costume and more about opulence or decadence, she said, pointing to a 2000 Roberto Cavalli striped high-slit gown worn by Aaliyah until the MTV Video Music Awards. More recently it has been worn by Paloma Elsesser, A model; Bretman Rock, an influencer; and Kim kardashian.

Consider TikToks Queen Bee Addison Rae wearing Tom Ford’s Gucci (circa 2003) at the Met Gala. Or Olivia Rodrigo wearing a plaid skirt suit at the White House, a reference to the plaid skirt suit worn by Alicia Silverstone in Clueless. I think we can only expect that we dress more and more and that the affiliation with a costume, or something specific to a pop movie or cultural moment, will wane, Ms Park said. It’s more a question of looks.

Susie DeSanto, the costume designer for 13 Going on 30, said the renewed interest in fashion films was crazy. Around Halloween, I can’t tell you how many people sent me pictures of all kinds of little girls, teenage girls, drag queens doing this dress, Ms. DeSanto said. I’ve had teenagers with fashion podcasts in Spain and Brazil contacting me and doing clothing interviews, sending me pictures, like: Where did you get that? Where can I find this? The script for the film called for designs that plausibly both a fun, sweet and naive 13-year-old girl and 30-year-old woman, bordering on sexy-baby and the designers and trends of the early 2000s. ‘Couldn’t have been more about telling this story, Ms. DeSanto said. Ms. Garners’ character wore a spin of Miu Miu, Moschino, and Marc Jacobs. (It helped that director Gary Winick was a fashion enthusiast, Ms. DeSanto said.)

The Versace dress was presented last fall at a show in Milan, where Britney Spears sat in the front row and which Cathy Horyn, then New York Times fashion critic, compared to the assault by a gang of Barbies angry. It was a dress that worked for the stage, for the character, and that’s why we chose her and that’s why she wore it, Ms. DeSanto said.

While the costume may be losing some of its affiliation with the film, the dress owes its resurgence in large part to one of the movie stars. Last Halloween, Christa B. Allen, who played the younger version of the character Mrs. Garners, purchased a recreation of the dress on Etsy, then recreate a scene from the movie wearing it on her TikTok Account. The video has over four million likes. Cosplay is huge on TikTok, Ms. Allen said. I realized: people love Jenna Rink, and I feel like I can give them a way to revisit this character and spend more time with her. Around the same time, model Elisha Herbert shared photos of herself on Instagram wearing a recreation of the dress she ordered from Nasteski, a small Australian festival and swimwear brand whose customers idolize. the style of 2000s celebrities like Paris Hilton. Five films to watch this winter When Anthea Nasteski, the designer, reposted these photos, she received dozens of comments and a handful of commissions like the Etsy seller, she was charging over $ 400 but didn’t really advertise the dress, she said. She felt at the time that it was in bad taste for me to resell someone else’s design, even though that person was Donatella Versace. Mrs. Nasteski had also made the dress fairly quickly; having only had a few days between Ms. Herberts’ order and Halloween, she used Lycra and scraps of tie-dye fabric that she already had in her workshop.

Yet months later, in the summer of 2021, when the dress was suddenly sold by sites like Cider and Amazon for less than $ 20 and Go viral because of that, these new lines used the same tie-dye effect as Ms. Nasteski. Amazon photos SEO are the same as those of Mrs Herberts Instagram.

For Ms. Nasteski, this was another example of small designers seeing their work, without credit, on the platforms of large e-commerce companies. But it was also more complicated. It was his modified design, but it wasn’t his original design either. When the cheaper versions of the dress were introduced, it was suddenly everywhere, said Ms. Allen, the actress. I think if you wear it, and people around you know the movie and know the character, then you can share that special fun moment. But if they don’t know the dress and the character, then it’s still a beautiful dress. Ahead of her 30th birthday on November 11, Ms Allen reached out to Versace to see if she could borrow the original. But, she said, was kindly informed that the dress had already been handed over to someone else. (She later found out it was Mrs. Grande.) Today, the dress no longer seems to depend on nostalgia or even familiarity with the film, said Mandy Lee, a trends analyst with a big follow on TikTok. She recently reported seeing one in the wild, worn by a customer at vintage store Beacons Closet, who had it dressed in fishnet tights. I don’t think it’s really a costume anymore, Ms Lee said. Some Gen Z I don’t know the reference, so when they first watch it, they might not have that memory triggered by the movie. It’s not the 13 Going on 30 dress anymore. It’s just another pretty dress.

Still, she is not convinced that the dress has a longevity after this last period of exposure. At less than $ 20, she was there for the take, she said, which helped the dress go viral. But that may also have killed him, turning him into a micro-trend that people come to hate because they see it so much, doomed to the trash or a thrift store. The hyper-exposure you have online now can ruin things at times, Ms. Lee said.

