How to check the allocation of shares online

The public issue of Go Fashion, owner of the Go Colors brand, had been subscribed 135.46 times on Monday, the third and last day of auction.
Investors had bid for 109.44 crore of shares against an offer size of 80.79 lakh units, according to exchange data, Moneycontrol reported.
However, after an exceptional subscription to the IPO, investors are closely monitoring the allocation of shares of Go Fashion India. The award is expected to be finalized later on November 25.
Investors can check the status of their application for shares either on the ESB website or on the IPO Registrar website.
On the ESB website, investors should follow these three simple steps,
a) Select the equity and name of the show (Go Fashion India Limited)
b) Enter the request number and PAN number
c) And finally check the box (I am not a robot) and click on the Search button.
Alternatively, the share award status can be checked on the IPO Registrar Portal.
a) Choose IPO (Go Fashion India Limited) from the drop-down list
b) Select and enter accordingly either the request number, the DPID / customer ID, or the PAN number
c) Finally, enter the Captcha and click Submit
After the award is finalized, unsuccessful investors will receive the refunds to their bank accounts by November 26, and the shares will be transferred to the demat accounts of eligible investors by November 29.
Earlier, here’s what the brokerages said about Go Fashion’s IPO:
Choice brokerage
Analysts at the brokerage firm have a long-term bullish view of Go Fashion. Although the brokerage firm said the show is valued at an EV / Sales multiple of 13.8x, which is higher than its peer average of 10.9x, analysts believe there is potential for Go Fashion to increase its market share.
“We believe he has the potential to grow the business and also to almost fully recover the profitability lost due to the pandemic. So, we give a ‘Long Term Subscribe’ rating to the problem, ”they said.
Marwadi Financial Services
The brokerage firm pointed out that the company has a strong product portfolio and a multi-channel distribution network across India. Analysts said that considering TTM (Jun-2021) sales of Rs 271.4 crore after issuance, the company will register at a market cap / sales of 13.73 with a market cap of Rs 3,726 crore, while its peers namely Page industries and Trent are trading at a market cap / sales of 13.21 and 11.89 respectively.