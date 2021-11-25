Gophers’ men rely on defense again in Jacksonville win

Gophers first-year coach Ben Johnson wanted to give his basketball team the best example of championship-level defense coming this year, so he showed players various video clips of the Milwaukee Bucks and Baylor Bears. .

Both teams relied on their defensive prowess to win the NBA and NCAA titles last season, respectively.

Far from being an offensive juggernaut this season, the Gophers went undefeated by making it difficult for opponents to score, which continued Wednesday night in a 55-44 win over Jacksonville in front of an announced crowd of 9,250. at the Williams Arena.

“We forced 16 turnovers and we’re not a turndown denial team,” Johnson said. “It’s just having constant pressure. They know we’re going to have to win games like this. There are going to be games when it’s gonna be ugly. You just have to persevere.”

Payton Willis and Jamison Battle totaled 31 points for the Gophers, who kept the Dolphins at 32 percent from shots, including 1-for-15 on three-pointers.

The Gophers are off to a 5-0 start for the second straight season, but they scored just 30 points in the first half on Wednesday. It was still good enough for a comfortable 10 point advantage.

Minnesota were passed 46-28, which included allowing 17 offensive rebounds which at times made it difficult to pull out. But a fundamental part of the U’s identity this season is making the opposition frustrated with the execution of their sets on the half court.

BOXSCORE: Gophers 55, Jacksonville 44

For the second game in a row, the Gophers trailed in the first half in front of the home crowd. But Jacksonville’s early three-point lead was short lived after the Dolphins were limited to just 31 percent on shots and committed nine halftime turnovers.

“He instilled in us the courage to defend,” said Battle, who finished with 14 points and seven rebounds. “It’s something that is close to our hearts. I think everyone on this team enjoys defending. It’s a state of mind that has come to mind from day one of training.”

In a 78-49 win over Purdue Fort Wayne last week, the Gophers erased an early 10-point deficit with aggressive man-to-man pressure that forced 11 of IPFW’s 20 turnovers in the first half. .

The undersized Gophers, who play in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, were alarmingly overtaken for the second straight game. They are one of the worst teams in the country when it comes to offensive rebounds, but don’t send a lot of players crushing the boards with missed shots.

Johnson prefers bodies to rush to stop transition baskets, keep the three-point line and hold opponents to one shot. An unusual night to give up so many offensive boards was the result of forcing so many long jump shots, Willis said.

“The ball has been out for a long time,” he said. “The big guys were doing a good job boxing. We goalies have to do better to get those long loose balls back.”

Minnesota entered Game 1 in the Big Ten in three-point percentage defense (23.9), first in defensive rebound (33.0), second in interceptions (8.25), sixth in rotational margin ( plus-1.25) and sixth in blocks (4.25).

The Dolphins (2-2) edged closer to 43-35 after Gyasi Powell’s layup with just under eight minutes left on Wednesday, but EJ Stephens and Willis managed three straight games to respond.

Sean Sutherlin, who sparked off the bench with eight of his 10 points in the first half, then provided the punch by scoring a turnover to start a 9-0 run that put the game on apart.

It was a brutal night of long range gunfire from both sides. The Gophers were 4-for-19, but Jacksonville missed his first 14 threes until 42 seconds were left in the second half.

Dolphins top scorer Jordan Davis, averaging 14 points, was limited to four points on a 1-for-11 shot.

Johnson told the Gophers ahead of the season that games should be won pretty ugly with the defense, and Wednesday night was the perfect example.

“We tried to create our own luck by forcing tough and contested shots,” Johnson said. “I think our guys did a really good job.”