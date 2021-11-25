Fashion
Caprice Bourret, 50, wows in a plunging red dress and towering stilettos
Caprice Bourret, 50, impresses in a plunging red dress and towering stiletto heels as she joins Strictly’s Shirley Ballas for the launch of When Jazz Meets Flamenco
She never fails to make the impulses beat when she goes out to socialize.
And Caprice Bourret looked sensational in a plunging red midi dress and heels as she stepped out for the launch of When Jazz Meets Flamenco in London’s West End on Wednesday.
The 50-year-old wowed in the bodycon midi dress as she flaunted her phenomenal figure and made her way to the Pheonix Arts Club alongside Strictly’s Shirley Ballas.
Stunning: Caprice Bourret looked sensational in a plunging red midi dress and heels as she stepped out to When Jazz Meets Flamenco in London’s West End on Wednesday
Caprice looked flawless as she styled her long blonde tresses in a straight, sleek style and added a layer of red lipstick to her glamorous look.
She completed her outfit with a leopard print clutch and accentuated her toned legs in the towering red suede heels.
The star was joined by Shirley who looked effortlessly chic in a black turtleneck and matching blazer.
Shirley cut an elegant figure in her glittery black suit and accessorized a classic pearl necklace with her chestnut braids in a big, bouncy blow-dry.
Pals: The star was joined by Strictly’s Shirley Ballas who looked effortlessly chic in a black turtleneck and matching blazer
Gorgeous: The 50-year-old wowed in the bodycon midi dress as she flaunted her phenomenal figure and walked into the Pheonix Arts Club
Happy: Inside, Caprice and Shirley Ballas posted for a snap with show star Karen Ruimy, as she looked stunning in an eye-catching red dress
Karen Ruimy’s new work combines flamenco rhythms and jazz chord sequences that she learned while working on her album Black Coffee with Phil Ramone.
The show combines two powerful styles to create a choreography that is meant to be special and powerful to watch.
Camilla Kerslak and Dionne Bromfield also attended the premiere.
Stunning: Shirley cut an elegant figure in her glittery black suit and accessorized with a classic pearl necklace with her chestnut braids in a big bouncy blow-dry
Big night: She shone at the launch of the work which was based on flamenco rhythms and jazz chord sequences
Camilla looked gorgeous in a black silk wrap cami and matching culottes.
She completed the chic ensemble with a pair of black stilettos and a matching clutch, accessorized with a gold chain pendant.
The classic crossover singer swept her blonde tresses into a relaxed ponytail and accentuated her eyes with winged eyeliner.
Chic: CamillaKerslake looked gorgeous in a black silk camisole and matching culottes
Finishing touches: She completed the chic ensemble with a pair of black stilettos and a matching clutch and accessorized with a gold chain pendant
Meanwhile, Dionne showcased her bold sense of style in a black racing bomber jacket and Dr Martens boots.
The singer showed her her supple legs in a black and white plaid sweater dress that shaves her thighs.
She fashioned her chestnut braids into a stylish side parting and decorated her ears with a pair of silver hoops.
Edgy: Dionne Bromfield showcased her edgy sense of style in a black racing bomber jacket and Dr Martens boots
Effortlessly cool: She styled her chestnut braids in a sleek side parting and decorated her ears with a pair of silver hoops
Also present were Olivia Cox and Sarah Mulindwa who both looked equally elegant.
Sarah opted for a powder blue turtleneck and matching jacket as she stepped out with a pair of knee-high white boots.
Meanwhile, Olivia wore a tight brown leather skirt as she braved the cold bare legs and high snakeskin boots.
Trend: Olivia Cox and Sarah Mulindwa were also present, both equally stylish in their tall boots.
