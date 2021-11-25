NMSU Aggie Fashion Club partners with National Retail Federation

Working to improve the future of fashion, the NMSU’s Aggie Fashion Club has entered into a partnership this year with the National Retail Federation which will expand its platform for students. NRF is a retail association that offers people the opportunity to get in touch with major fashion retail organizations.

For more than 30 years, Aggie Fashion Club has been an organization of the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences that connects students with professionals in the fashion industry outside the hall. class.

Kelley Coffeen, assistant professor of family and consumer sciences and co-advisor of Aggie Fashion Club, said the partnership with NRF gives students access to the fashion industry in areas such as merchandising , accounting, supply management, etc.

Las Cruces and the state of New Mexico could be seen as a bit isolated in the possibility of connecting with the fashion industry, Coffeen said, and it really gave us the opportunity to put our students in touch. with professionals from large fashion retail organizations such as Macys. , Nordstrom, Petco., Home Depot; lots of different retail organizations across the United States.

There is also room for the growth of students studying at the College of Business, she added.

It’s a huge industry. Online retail, e-commerce, supply chain management, creativity and design: it’s all interconnected in the fashion industry, but that doesn’t mean you have to be a fashion specialist, Coffeensaid, it does. it just means that you have a passion or are interested in the industry and this is where the NRF can bring us together.

Lara Alvarez, senior at NMSU, has been selected to be the NRF’s first student ambassador to the university. She graduated in Merchandising and Fashion Design, with a minor in Business Administration and Marketing. Being selected for this role, Alvarez said her job is to encourage students to join the organization, provide information and involve them in finding internships and employment opportunities through the NRF.

It’s quite a program. It’s not just for internships and full-time jobs, but also for growing up and just getting to know the retail industry, Alvarez said. I felt very proud of myself. I was so nervous at first. It’s a lot of responsibility, because I’m the first student ambassador, but I try to make the most of it.

Coffeen added that Alvarez was one of the top students in the program, which is why she was selected for the role. We have really seen her professionalism grow, her leadership abilities, and she has a passion for the industry, she said, we know she is going to do some really good things and she is a student who can really reach out to others and involve them. She just has a nice way of befriending others and communicating. She is also bilingual and we think that is important.

Members of the Aggie Fashion Club said the organization has grown slowly over the years. However, their goal is to reach new levels of engagement.

Our main goal is to grow and bring in more students not only in fashion majors but also in business and marketing majors, Alvarez said. We also want to let everyone on campus know that this program (NRF) is already paid for by the Aggie Fashion Club which is a great opportunity for everyone to take advantage of as it is free for every NMSU student.

We want people from all over the campus. We want local high school students to get involved with us and we want to bring them. Anyone interested in clothing, accessories, footwear, design or retail, we really think they will find a home here with us, said Coffeen.

Aggie Fashion Club plans to hold a fundraiser and upcycle fashion show in early April.

Author: Tatiana Favela

