Fashion
NMSU Aggie Fashion Club partners with National Retail Federation
Working to improve the future of fashion, the NMSU’s Aggie Fashion Club has entered into a partnership this year with the National Retail Federation which will expand its platform for students. NRF is a retail association that offers people the opportunity to get in touch with major fashion retail organizations.
For more than 30 years, Aggie Fashion Club has been an organization of the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences that connects students with professionals in the fashion industry outside the hall. class.
Kelley Coffeen, assistant professor of family and consumer sciences and co-advisor of Aggie Fashion Club, said the partnership with NRF gives students access to the fashion industry in areas such as merchandising , accounting, supply management, etc.
Las Cruces and the state of New Mexico could be seen as a bit isolated in the possibility of connecting with the fashion industry, Coffeen said, and it really gave us the opportunity to put our students in touch. with professionals from large fashion retail organizations such as Macys. , Nordstrom, Petco., Home Depot; lots of different retail organizations across the United States.
There is also room for the growth of students studying at the College of Business, she added.
It’s a huge industry. Online retail, e-commerce, supply chain management, creativity and design: it’s all interconnected in the fashion industry, but that doesn’t mean you have to be a fashion specialist, Coffeensaid, it does. it just means that you have a passion or are interested in the industry and this is where the NRF can bring us together.
Lara Alvarez, senior at NMSU, has been selected to be the NRF’s first student ambassador to the university. She graduated in Merchandising and Fashion Design, with a minor in Business Administration and Marketing. Being selected for this role, Alvarez said her job is to encourage students to join the organization, provide information and involve them in finding internships and employment opportunities through the NRF.
It’s quite a program. It’s not just for internships and full-time jobs, but also for growing up and just getting to know the retail industry, Alvarez said. I felt very proud of myself. I was so nervous at first. It’s a lot of responsibility, because I’m the first student ambassador, but I try to make the most of it.
Coffeen added that Alvarez was one of the top students in the program, which is why she was selected for the role. We have really seen her professionalism grow, her leadership abilities, and she has a passion for the industry, she said, we know she is going to do some really good things and she is a student who can really reach out to others and involve them. She just has a nice way of befriending others and communicating. She is also bilingual and we think that is important.
Members of the Aggie Fashion Club said the organization has grown slowly over the years. However, their goal is to reach new levels of engagement.
Our main goal is to grow and bring in more students not only in fashion majors but also in business and marketing majors, Alvarez said. We also want to let everyone on campus know that this program (NRF) is already paid for by the Aggie Fashion Club which is a great opportunity for everyone to take advantage of as it is free for every NMSU student.
We want people from all over the campus. We want local high school students to get involved with us and we want to bring them. Anyone interested in clothing, accessories, footwear, design or retail, we really think they will find a home here with us, said Coffeen.
Aggie Fashion Club plans to hold a fundraiser and upcycle fashion show in early April.
Author: Tatiana Favela
For more information, Click here | For our full coverage, click here
Sources
2/ https://elpasoheraldpost.com/nmsu-fashion-club-partners-retail-federation/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]