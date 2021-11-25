The Chinese fashion photographer in the Dior controversy apologizes





BEIJING Famous Chinese fashion photographer apologized for her past work after online critics called it insulting to Chinese people and fashion house Dior removed one of her photos from a runway in Shanghai. Chen Man has acknowledged criticism of his earlier work, including Young Pioneers, a series of images of a young model against the backdrop of major landmarks such as the massive Three Gorges Dam in China or with an image of the the country’s first lunar orbiter flying under her robe. . The criticism was reported by the state newspaper Global Times, which said comments on social media characterized his work as child pornography and insulting young pioneers, named after a youth organization affiliated with the Party. Communist. I thought deeply and blamed myself for my naivety and ignorance at the time. I think I still have to formally apologize to everyone, Chen wrote this week on his social media account. A d I am a Chinese, born and raised, I love my homeland deeply, “she wrote. And I know, deeply, that as an artist, I have the responsibility to record and broadcast the culture of Chinese people. She joins many Chinese and foreign celebrities, brands and artists who have issued a public apology following criticism of their work in state media. Some have been boycotted for refusing to apologize or if the apology is deemed insufficient. Chen’s apology came more than a week after Dior was attacked for the photo during its exhibition in Shanghai, which showed an Asian-born model with tanned skin, freckles and dark eyelids holding a Dior handbag. Critics deemed the photograph to violate East Asian beauty standards for fair skin and said it perpetuated Western stereotypes about Asian faces, such as slanted eyes. At least one photo editor has praised their work in the past for creating an aesthetic that was unlike Western magazines, or Japanese and South Korean magazines. And in 2019, the Global Times described Chen as China’s response to American photographer Annie Leibovitz, calling her a “shining star with a unique perspective.” A d Dior withdrew the photograph, adding that it was part of an art project and not an advertisement. In a statement on his Chinese social media account, Dior said he respects the feelings of the Chinese people and strictly abides by Chinese laws and regulations. Other luxury brands have already been embroiled in controversies in China. In 2018, a Dolce & Gabbana ad sparked public outrage after the Asian ad model was ordered to eat spaghetti, cannoli and pizza with a pair of chopsticks. The videos were then deleted. Chen’s social media post said she accepts criticism of her work, including those of a certain brand, but Dior did not clarify. The photograph from the exhibition in Shanghai was taken in a style similar to a series of covers Chen made for British fashion magazine iD that featured 12 young Chinese women from different ethnic minorities. Many of the women did not fit what has become a common definition of beauty in China, some had small eyes and others had freckles. A d Ding Yining, photo editor at Sixth Tone, praised Chen’s work in a 2018 article for the state-backed English articles website. From his works, it would appear that Chen prefers female models with narrow eyes and one eyelid and a traditional East Asian sense of elegance, Ding wrote. Chen told Sixth Tone that as a professional visual artist, I think I should help more people recognize the face of modern Chinese beauty with greater confidence. ___ Wu reported from Taipei, Taiwan.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.local10.com/entertainment/2021/11/25/chinese-fashion-photographer-in-dior-controversy-apologizes/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos