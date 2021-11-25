Fashion
Nurses in Virginia Dress NICU Babies in Adorable Turkey Costumes to Celebrate Thanksgiving: “Their First Vacation”
Feast your eyes on this cuteness!
Ahead of Thanksgiving, NICU nurses at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, Va., decided to celebrate in dress their newborns in turkey costumes.
The adorable outfits included a brown knit beanie with a pair of eyes, an orange beak and colorful feathers, as well as a brown knit bottom with feathers tied at the back.
“I love working at the NICU, especially during the holidays,” NICU nurse Lisa Ransier said in a statement. “We understand that during these times, many families want to be home with their babies, so we hope the holidays continue to be joyous as we dress these little ones and help our parents feel as comfortable as possible.”
Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, Virginia A baby from the NICU disguised as a turkey
RELATED: NICU nurses dress babies in adorable Halloween costumes:
According to Ransier, dressing their young patients in costumes during the holidays has become an ongoing tradition at the hospital.
While this certainly brought joy to the parents of the baby, the staff who treat the newborns also greatly appreciated the process.
“When I’m in the NICU over the holidays I get excited because it means I can help dress babies and make their first vacations even more special, while still making sure everyone is just as happy. and as healthy as possible, ”says Ransier. “Our families are always so happy when we bring costumes and often help us in the process, it has become a fun way for parents to bond with the baby and be festive.”
Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, Virginia A baby from the NICU wearing the turkey costume
RELATED: See Jamal Hinton’s Thanksgiving and Wanda Dench “Thanksgiving Grandma” gatherings over the years
Shonda Ridley, a nurse in the Women and Infant Unit, echoed her colleague’s sentiments
“I have looked after our families and babies in Riverside for over 30 years,” Ridley said in a statement. “During this time, we have welcomed little bundles of joy in different ways, but nothing has made our families and team more excited about the holidays than dressing our babies, so we have kept the tradition. “
Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, Virginia A baby from the NICU disguised as a turkey
“We like to get creative with party suits and costumes,” Ridley continued. “Even our volunteers got involved in the fun and knitted hats, costumes and even made little socks to put on. babies at christmas. “
“As a longtime nurse at Riverside, this has become one of my favorite traditions,” she added. “And, I think it helps new team members immediately feel like part of the team, because it’s incredibly rewarding to help our families get a fresh start and celebrate their first vacation together. are more than grateful to have the opportunity to be a part of this. moment. “
RELATED VIDEO: Baby’s First Christmas! Premature Babies Get First Photo With Santa At Texas NICU
In a Facebook post, Riverside Regional Medical Center, who first shared their story with Hello america, said they were very grateful this year for these five babies.
“There is much to be thankful for this year, including those little turkeys who arrived just in time for the holidays!” they wrote in their message. “Our little ones have got into the holiday spirit to wish you a Happy Thanksgiving. A special thank you to the nurses at Riverside Regional Medical Center for making this holiday even more special for these little ones and their parents.”
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/va-nurses-dress-nicu-babies-214831452.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]