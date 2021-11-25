Nurses in Virginia Dress NICU Babies in Adorable Turkey Costumes to Celebrate Thanksgiving: “Their First Vacation”

Feast your eyes on this cuteness!

Ahead of Thanksgiving, NICU nurses at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, Va., decided to celebrate in dress their newborns in turkey costumes.

The adorable outfits included a brown knit beanie with a pair of eyes, an orange beak and colorful feathers, as well as a brown knit bottom with feathers tied at the back.

“I love working at the NICU, especially during the holidays,” NICU nurse Lisa Ransier said in a statement. “We understand that during these times, many families want to be home with their babies, so we hope the holidays continue to be joyous as we dress these little ones and help our parents feel as comfortable as possible.”

NICU nurses dress babies in turkey costumes for Thanksgiving

Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, Virginia A baby from the NICU disguised as a turkey

RELATED: NICU nurses dress babies in adorable Halloween costumes:

According to Ransier, dressing their young patients in costumes during the holidays has become an ongoing tradition at the hospital.

While this certainly brought joy to the parents of the baby, the staff who treat the newborns also greatly appreciated the process.

“When I’m in the NICU over the holidays I get excited because it means I can help dress babies and make their first vacations even more special, while still making sure everyone is just as happy. and as healthy as possible, ”says Ransier. “Our families are always so happy when we bring costumes and often help us in the process, it has become a fun way for parents to bond with the baby and be festive.”

NICU nurses dress babies in turkey costumes for Thanksgiving

Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, Virginia A baby from the NICU wearing the turkey costume

RELATED: See Jamal Hinton’s Thanksgiving and Wanda Dench “Thanksgiving Grandma” gatherings over the years

Shonda Ridley, a nurse in the Women and Infant Unit, echoed her colleague’s sentiments

The story continues

“I have looked after our families and babies in Riverside for over 30 years,” Ridley said in a statement. “During this time, we have welcomed little bundles of joy in different ways, but nothing has made our families and team more excited about the holidays than dressing our babies, so we have kept the tradition. “

NICU nurses dress babies in turkey costumes for Thanksgiving

Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, Virginia A baby from the NICU disguised as a turkey

“We like to get creative with party suits and costumes,” Ridley continued. “Even our volunteers got involved in the fun and knitted hats, costumes and even made little socks to put on. babies at christmas. “

“As a longtime nurse at Riverside, this has become one of my favorite traditions,” she added. “And, I think it helps new team members immediately feel like part of the team, because it’s incredibly rewarding to help our families get a fresh start and celebrate their first vacation together. are more than grateful to have the opportunity to be a part of this. moment. “

RELATED VIDEO: Baby’s First Christmas! Premature Babies Get First Photo With Santa At Texas NICU

In a Facebook post, Riverside Regional Medical Center, who first shared their story with Hello america, said they were very grateful this year for these five babies.

“There is much to be thankful for this year, including those little turkeys who arrived just in time for the holidays!” they wrote in their message. “Our little ones have got into the holiday spirit to wish you a Happy Thanksgiving. A special thank you to the nurses at Riverside Regional Medical Center for making this holiday even more special for these little ones and their parents.”