Fashion
Shop lululemon Black Friday 2021: Leggings, bras, more
Run, swim, hike and bike to your computers this Black Friday, like lululemon will have the best prices on sports clothing and accessories for all of these activities and more.
Take advantage of these seasonal prices and be sure to shop while you can as we anticipate sizes and colors will sell out quickly.
To help you move forward and make the right choices, we went ahead before the sale to pick out our best items for men and women that we believe will be in demand.
Make sure you stock up on the bestsellers Miracle under the line, also who is now on special to score right now before the stock runs out and they are permanently removed from the site.
For some other workout basics like joggers and tank tops we also have those listed below. Take a look at our top brand highlights and also browse the site for some hidden gems you won’t find anywhere else and especially not at these prices.
We’re over the moon for all that Wunder Under. These leggings are the ultimate wardrobe staple and are now reduced to $ 69 from the original price of $ 98 and are available in multiple colors.
There is no limit to where you can wear these leggings. The Unlimit high waisted tights are available in a 25 inch length in black, spiced gold and other colors, now at $ 79 for a limited time only.
Line up the bra, $ 39 (originally $ 58)
Stay supported effortlessly with the Align Bra. The sports bra is made of super soft Nulu fabric and now costs $ 39 in the color Black Le Tigre Camo as well as Green Twill. Oh, and did we mention it’s reversible too?
Go above and beyond with these Beyond The Studio joggers from lululemon. The jogging pants are made from a sweat-wicking material that keeps you cool from the gym to the mall to the office on casual Friday. Colors now range from $ 59 to $ 89 and are available in black.
Show your weapons throughout the season with this performance tank for him. The Metal Vent Tech Sleeveless 2.0 is the second iteration of the best-selling top, made with a seamless design to eliminate chafing and Silverescent technology to avoid a stinky situation when you sweat. The tank now costs $ 29 and is available in cool camouflage colors.
Train for a long time, wear shorts.
These Pace Breaker shorts feature a nine inch inseam and are also fully lined for a comfortable workout no matter how hard you push yourself. They now cost $ 39 and are available in a variety of colors.
Everyone needs a sturdy t-shirt and the Basic 5-Year-Old T-Shirt is that and more. Better yet, it’s now $ 34, down from the original $ 68, while supplies and sizes run out.
Stay warm this winter while looking cool with the City Sweat Pullover hoodie. It’s now $ 59 in the Spectral White Opal Silver Drop color, perfect for a snowy winter white look.
Check out New York Post Shopping for more content.
