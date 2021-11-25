Fashion charity Naomi Campbells investigated finances | Charities





The fashion charity created by model Naomi Campbell has been formally investigated by the charities watchdog for misconduct issues relating to its management and finances. Campbell created Fashion for relief in 2005 to raise funds for children living in poverty and adversity around the world, and claims to have raised millions over the years for good causes through its annual charity fashion show. The Charity Commission is to examine whether Campbell and his fellow Trustees have properly exercised their legal obligations and responsibilities under the Charity Act, and will investigate payments made by the charity to one of its trustees. It will also examine the expenses of charities and the management of Fashion for Relief by its directors, including potential misconduct and mismanagement and failure to file statutory annual accounts on time. Campbell is named as one of three Fashion for Relief directors, along with Bianka Hellmich and Veronica Sylvia Wing Wai Au Chou. All are listed as having been trustees of the charity since 2015. Bianka Hellmich received 77,000 consulting fees and 15,942 travel expenses in 2019. Photograph: David Benett / Getty Images Fashion for Relief has been hosting glitzy fashion events for years to raise funds for its charitable partners. In 2019, he partnered with the Sadiq Khans Mayors Fund for London to help low-income youth gain skills and training. He held a London Fashion Week Show in September of the same year at the British Museum with a fashion show, a gala dinner and an auction of works of art. Celebrities in attendance included Campbell, Naomie Harris, Pierce Brosnan, Skepta and Alexa Chung. The charities website does not appear to indicate how much money has been raised for the Mayors Fund, although it does cuttings poster from Vogue, Elle and other fashion media with titles such as Naomi Campbell saving the world one fashion show at a time. The charity has yet to release its 2020 accounts, which are more than 178 days late according to the online charity commission registry. The charity’s latest set of published accounts show that in the year up to July 2019 it raised 1,722,000, mostly through sponsorships. According to the accounts, 1,606,000 of that was spent to organize a charity event and pay PRs and other staff. Only 5,515 appear to have been donated to good causes. The 2019 accounts also show unusually high trustee expenses. Hellmich was paid 77,000 in consulting fees and 15,942 in travel expenses. The previous year, the charity spent 107,000 in directors’ fees and 23,000 in expenses. The Charity Commission for England has been in private discussions with Fashion for Relief for over a year over what it has called a series of regulatory issues, including late filing of accounts, potential conflicts of interest and weaknesses in controls. financial. The commission has now escalated what had been a compliance issue into a full investigation, its most serious level of investigation, suggesting the regulator has been unable to address its concerns. Fashion for Relief has been contacted for comment.

