Best Black Friday 2021 Deals: The 14 Chicest Deals To Buy Now

Thanksgiving Day is finally here and with it comes the Black Friday deals and holiday shopping events you’ve been waiting for. After your Thanksgiving feast, fill your online baskets with some of the chicest Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday deals the internet has to offer.

From Nordstrom to Everlane, Tory Burch, Reformation and Amazon Fashion, it’s time to treat yourself to some of the best Cyber ​​Week deals for the holiday shopping season.

Whether you are looking for a stylish workout set, chic and cozy sets, the perfect party dress for the holidays, new blingy balls, a special gift for a loved one, or that thing you have pinned all year round , we’ve rounded up a selection of the chicest Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday events as a stylish guide through this year’s Cyber ​​Week craziness.

Nordstrom

This year, Nordstrom kicked off Cyber ​​Week early, launching their the first Black Friday savings offers November 4. From now and throughout Black Friday, the retailer has a selection of stylish deals on fan favorite brands like Clinique, Dyson, Madewell, North Face, Rag & Bone, Vince, UGG and more. And from November 27-29, in honor of Cyber ​​Monday, select items will get up to 50% off.

Vince long cardigan in merino wool blend

Ganni jacquard tank dress

Amazon Fashion

Amazon’s Black Friday Advance Deals have been running throughout this month, allowing shoppers to get the best advance deals on everything from Amazon electronics and gadgets to your home and home necessities. food. But if you are looking to gift that special someone in your life some new clothes, Amazon Fashion has you covered with everything from the best comfy clothes (and everyone favorite UGG slippers) to the fanciest holiday looks, winter outfits, party accessories and more.

Ginsay faux leather leggings

Kate spade

New York brand Kate Spade is also launching early trading action with their own Black Friday sale. Until November 28, the retailer will be offering up to 50% off everything (with exclusions) via a special code:BLACKFRIYAY. Buyers can choose from a wide range of Kate Spade items such as their iconic handbags, shoes, clothing and accessories.

Small Smile Croc embossed leather cross-body bag

Tory Burch

Tory Burch’s Special Holiday Sale Event is offering 30% off purchases valued at $ 250 and up through Cyber ​​Monday. Buyers can also shop the brand’s sales area for items up to 50% off. Opt for a pair of classic Tory Burch flats or a cute set from the designer Tory Sport line.

Small Tory Burch Eleanor bag

Turtleneck sweater with balloon sleeves

Corresponds to Fashion

If you’re looking for great deals on some of your favorite luxury designer brands, Corresponds to Fashion has you covered. The London-based clothing retailer, which offers high-end brands like Chlo, Gucci, The Row, Isabel Marant, Loewe, Saint Laurent and many more, offers shoppers on-site sales with up to 50% off discount on some of your favorite designers.

Molly Goodard cotton-blend tartan dress

16Arlington Mandrake feather-trimmed satin pants

Everlan

For lovers of sustainable fashion, find chic and comfortable clothes and stylish winter accessories from Everlane Black Friday sales, happening now through Cyber ​​Monday at 9:00 p.m. PST. The sale features up to 30% off some of the brand’s best winter styles with additional new styles added on Cyber ​​Monday.

Men’s Grade-A Cashmere Crew

Women’s Italian Leather Chelsea Boots

Hill house

Fresh off the launch of its 2021 Holiday Collection, Hill House Home is bringing more holiday joy with their annual sale, which started in mid-November and runs through Cyber ​​Monday. Beloved Nap Dress retailer will be offering up to 50% off household, men’s, women’s and children’s items. Catch anything from a comfy Hill House dress to fan favorite Ellie Nap dress in this special sale.

Cashmere Nude

In honor of cyber-shopping season, Naked Cashmere launched an exclusive limited edition Black Friday collection which will run throughout this month and end on December 2nd. The beloved cashmere brand (which is known to be rarely on sale), has launched the 23-piece limited black monochrome collection for fans to buy this season, featuring everything from lux mens and womens 100% cashmere sweaters to ensembles. of jogging, socks, slippers and unisex accessories. The Black Friday collection is also priced lower than their traditional pieces, with prices ranging from $ 50 to $ 165.

Lululemon

Lululemon crowns your Thanksgiving with a Black Friday sale from now until midnight on Cyber ​​Monday. The Cyber ​​Monday sale will then start and run all day and end at midnight on Tuesday, November 30. The sale will feature a selection of promotions across all categories, including women, men and accessories.

Metal Vent Tech men’s hoodie

Women Wunder Train Tight 25

Better

Add some sparkle to your holiday shopping finds with a few mejuri jewelry. The fan-favorite jewelry brand has special deals for Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday with 20% off orders of $ 150 and more.

Pav Diamond Thin Dme Ring

Reformation

This is the time of the year! If you’ve all been waiting to score one of your favorite Reformation items on sale, now is the time! From now until Cyber ​​Monday, Reformation buyers can take advantage of 25% off all styles. So if you long for this Newsprint jeans as seen on Kaia Gerber or worshiped celebrities Juliette dress worn by stars like Emily ratajkowski, it’s up to you to fill your basket with all of the brand’s best-selling styles.

Tanya taylor

Tanya Taylor takes her Cyber ​​Week sale to the next level with her very first studio sale. From now until Cyber ​​Monday, the New York-based fashion brand is offering up to 75% off an assortment of archival merchandise using code STUDIOSALE at checkout. Each day of the sale will also include different themed promotions such as giveaways and holiday coins for special buying offers.

Staud

For this year’s Black Friday, Staud buyers can enjoy 25% off sitewide when you spend $ 250 and more with code 25OFF by Tuesday, November 30. Pick up some of Staud’s best-selling knit ensembles, dresses, ultra-chic accessories and the latest in their vacation collection on this stylish sale.

Lurex Shoko Sweater in Bronze Ocher

Starry night beaded pouf

Tkees

Beloved shoe brand Tkees is running a site-wide Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday sale on their famous shoes and, for the first time, including their CORE clothing in the holiday sale. From now until Cyber ​​Monday, buyers can get 25-75% off some shoes and 25-50% off some basic clothing staples. In addition, the brand’s best-selling CORE footwear items, including Naked, Gem, Riley will be 25% off during the sale period.

Core Collection Men’s Sports Joggers

Lele sadoughi

Accessories brand Lele Sadoughi is giving fans of their embellished bow headbands and accessories a Black Friday sale with up to 25% discount on the whole site (with some exclusions) from now until Cyber ​​Monday with the code BF25. Score sparkling winter accessories or holiday gems in this special sale.

Lele Sadoughi x Liberty of London beaded headband

Nectar pearl cluster beanie

