Fashion photographer Georgos Karamanus to exhibit his work in galleries

TREHARRIS, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2021 / Georgos Karamanus is ready to take his fashion photography to the next level with photography exhibitions. As an artist whose work is featured in some of the best modeling agencies in the world like Next, Wilhelmina, Ford, The Industry and Elite, her exhibitions will offer art lovers a new way to appreciate and consume work. of Karmanaus. While the date and location of the exhibit has yet to be announced, the good news is that improving the pandemic situation will finally allow Karmanaus to exhibit his vast collection of photographs and signed copies at the sale.

“If you have built castles in the air, your work should not be lost; this is where they should be. Now place the foundation under them.”

Henry David Thoreau

“It’s a beautiful thing to see what other artists have created; there really is no limit to art,” Georgos said.

Previously, Georgos had hosted parties in the penthouses of the Art Basel exhibition gallery for Divinite Magazine – of which Karamanus is the CEO and founder – in 2018 and 2019 in Miami, but his plans for expanding exhibitions came to an abrupt halt so. that the COVID-19 epidemic was bringing life to a halt globally. But now he sees a potential return to the show’s glory in 2022. Being motivated to achieve a vision is a task only a few can accomplish. Georgos has been exquisite when it comes to building himself and his ambition and determination are second to none. “The pandemic has changed a lot of things, but it has also re-emphasized that some things are eternal and their place in society will always remain. Art is one of those things, which is why I am so excited about the potential to reopen our galleries and launch exhibitions. While my magazine is still going strong I’m an old school artist at heart and nothing makes me happier than to have the opportunity to show my work to the admiration of art lovers. “, Georgos said.

When art meets photography

“Every child is an artist. The problem is how to remain an artist when they grow up.”

Pablo Picasso

Initially, Georgos didn’t know he wanted to be a photographer until he realized he had “an eye” for photography as he randomly took pictures of his model friends. When Georgos took pictures his friends started telling me how much they liked his pictures so he kept improving. Georgos is self-taught and appreciates the freedom to express himself through his art and skills. When Georgos is behind the camera, capturing the beauty of every subject and every moment, he feels a surge of excitement and vigor to continue to thrive. Living as an artist is not an easy path or understood by most people, yet Georgos worked countless hours to perfect himself.

Georgos draws inspiration from photographers such as Helmut Newton, Bettina Rheims, Mert and Marcus, Guy Bourdin, among others, and respects and admires their work. Georgos enjoys collecting photography books and printing his own photographs.

A pioneer in the making

“You must have chaos within you to give birth to a dancing star.”

Friedrich nietzsche

When people have the passion to achieve the impossible, they tend to create a path for anyone who wants to be successful. Georgos has been an inspiration to those who want to make a name for themselves in fashion photography. When Georgos was growing up he experimented with different art forms and learned a lot from his elders. As Georgos always had a creative mind, he didn’t let anything hold him back. Since there are many aspects of an individual’s life, Georgos made full use of each of its artistic sides. From starting his own magazine to owning a streetwear brand, Georgos has done it all. Anyone who wants to get into fashion photography or even paint, play guitar or learn about fashion can admire Georgos.

As the world moves forward, there has to be motivation and passion to change the world. When individuals decide to create their life on their own terms, they tend to be ridiculed and criticized, which makes life difficult for them. Georgos knows that most people won’t understand where he came from, yet it is important to believe and have confidence in him. A person needs to work on their self-image to be successful in life, which means being determined and motivated. Georgos has been active in all of his roles and does all of his work with commitment. Young people can learn a lot from him and his career, because he has become a pioneer in creating a path for those who feel constrained. Being optimistic and having creative freedom is rare, and Georgos has fully used all of his resources to achieve the success he has today.

“What makes you vulnerable is what makes you passionate.”

Aditya Shukla

When a person decides to pursue his dreams, he must work diligently on it. Georgos pursues fashion photography and has always worked to build himself artistically. Georgos has done fashion photography for most of the major modeling agencies such as Next, Wilhelmina, Ford, The Industry and Elite. Georgos is the CEO and Founder of Divinit Magazine, an online and print fashion magazine featuring top models and influencers. Georgos is also the founder of 777 Clothing, a high fashion streetwear brand. Georgos went to great lengths to build himself up and create an image of perfection that he projects onto the world.

Georgos was raised in a family heavily involved in the arts, as his mother is a multimedia artist. From his childhood Georgos was around painting, photography, art and had the freedom to have creative freedom. Georgos feels lucky and blessed to have his family as they always push him to make his dreams come true. Georgos’ father was a university DJ and played the drums. Georgos’ grandfather, Guillermo Millan, was a photographer, journalist and founder of one of the first newspapers in northern Mexico, El Diario De Culiacan. Due to his wealthy family, Georgos has an ability and talent for several art forms such as guitar, music production, fashion, and photography.

