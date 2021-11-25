PHOTOS: Miss Universe Croatia unveils national costume for contest

Ora Ivanievi will represent Croatia at the 70th Miss Universe Pageant which will take place in Eilat, Israel on December 12, 2021.

Today, Ora presented the dress she will wear as the national costume for Croatia.

The Miss Universe Croatia 2021 national costume represents the coastal part of Croatia and the beauty of the deep Adriatic Sea. It represents most of the city of Dubrovnik, my hometown and all of its nearest islands that are listed on the dress, Ora said before adding.

Dzemila Dilberovi, was the mastermind behind the dress and she embodied all my wishes in reality. Part of the dress is also handmade jewelry made by Marina Benkovi, which combines everything together. Thank you to everyone who dedicated months to make this happen and for giving me the opportunity to best represent my country on the Miss Universe stage in Israel.

The pretty 185cm brunette from Dubrovnik is studying tourism management at RIT Dubrovnik and hopes to someday run her own hotel or become a successful artist and writer. Ora has been playing volleyball competitively for 12 years and has participated in a number of major international competitions.

She has a great love for art and in her spare time she enjoys writing novels and poems. She is also fluent in English and Russian and is a skilled makeup artist and hairdresser.