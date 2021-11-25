Fashion
Wedding special: Nikhil Jain’s brand Ranjh ticks all the right boxes in menswear
The wedding season couldn’t get longer and better for the city’s fashion-conscious millennial bride and groom. Nikhil Jain, the descendant of fashion label Rangoli, has just launched a stylish ethnic men’s clothing brand Ranjh amid a lot of fanfare.
The young and dynamic brand exudes class and offers simple, no-frills silhouettes in eye-catching colors for men who want to stand out in the crowd. We chat with Nikhil, the mastermind behind the brand, about Ranjh’s design philosophy and what to expect for the bride and groom this wedding season.
Tell us about your first festive Ranjh wedding collection?
Ranjh is my loving selection of ethnic men’s clothing where each piece speaks of both traditional styles and modern sensibilities. The range is tailor-made to represent everything men are and everything the world hardly wants to see because I believe men deserve the best too.
So, whether it’s your intimate evenings or the grand Indian wedding, be sure to find something for every event under this label that matches your requirements and your personality.
My journey with Ranjh started on an extremely personal note and I would like to be the soul of it.
What will be the trend of this marriage?
The wedding season is all about bright, shimmering and dazzling colors. But pastel and sherbet hues, as well as traditional jewelry tones, are all the rage right now. The same goes for floral and geometric prints and patterns. The love for traditional styles and for light, easy-to-move silhouettes is making Indo-Western all the rage now, especially among young people.
Pairing with the bride remains a popular trend this season too.
What are the styles that are coming back in force?
Silk, Patola, embroidery and Resham’s work are notably making a comeback this wedding season. Indo-Western fusion clothing shows their love for classics like traditional Bengali Punjabis, Sherwanis, Angrakhas, Achkans, Bandhgalas and Jodhpuri costumes, but amplified to meet modern needs for extreme comfort and fresh color palettes.
And I took all of this into consideration in my travels across the country to hand select the best fabric and ensure the best finish for Ranjh.
What kind of accessories will work for this wedding?
I’ve always believed that it’s the little details of a properly painted little highlight or a little brushstroke that sets a work of art apart as extraordinary. The same goes for fashion. The key to a great wedding look is in the details and how we accessorize them. Pocket squares, personalized pins and brooches, brightly colored safas with chic prints, as well as contemporary safa pins are very popular now. And it is always advisable not to shy away from jewelry and to be bold with shoes.
Fake fashion to avoid?
I think the biggest fashion faux pas is wearing something trendy that you’re not comfortable with or something that doesn’t really speak for you and your personal style.
Weddings are fun and exciting. It’s about the happiness of love, laughter, and heartbeat, and the happiness that comes from wearing something that you feel good in should reflect on your smile and make it truly memorable.
The essentials of a men’s wedding wardrobe?
A classic kurta, sherwani, Nehru jackets and a classic three-piece suit. You can never go wrong with Kolhapuris or Nagrais, safas, a classic watch and a big smile.
Your next collections?
Basically, I’ve been in the fashion fabric industry for 10 years now, and I’m still learning from my dad’s experience and mine, but I’ve been told I have a good eye for it. I took a lot of inspiration from sarees and turned them into models for men! You would be positively shocked to find out how cool he is. We started with patolas on men, then bandhani, floral prints and Banarasis! The best part about the Rangoli-Ranjh combination is that you can easily pair up for an event. I’m bold enough to experiment with any print as long as I think I can wear it on my own.
Fashion advice from you?
As always, I would stress the importance of finding the beauty that you already are.
Fashion is about accentuating your beauty, your identity and your unique way of seeing life. Don’t try to be somebody, don’t blindly follow, don’t be wrong. Just follow your heart and do what makes you and the people around you happy. Follow your heart.
Sources
2/ https://www.indulgexpress.com/fashion/new-launches/2021/nov/26/wedding-specialnikhil-jains-brand-ranjhticks-all-the-right-boxes-when-it-comes-to-mens-fashion-37316.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]