Scotiabank partners with the Dress for Success Foundation to support the Professional Women’s Group program





TORONTO, 25 November 2021 / CNW / – Scotiabank today announced a donation of $ 400,000 in the Dress of Success Group of professional women (PWG) as part of its commitment to removing barriers to career advancement for disadvantaged groups. Scotiabank Logo (CNW Group / Scotiabank) The PWG program addresses the systemic disadvantages women face in advancing in the workplace to help them overcome barriers related to inequalities in pay and wealth. It also connects women, regardless of their socio-economic position, with networking and mentoring opportunities that help them advance their careers and strengthen their financial stability. Click on here to learn how Dress for Success Toronto helps the client Sabrina howe address the challenges of job search during the COVID-19 pandemic. Scotiabank’s partnership with the Dress for Success Foundation is a flagship program within Scotia RISK, the Bank’s 10-year, $ 500 million initiative to promote the economic resilience of disadvantaged groups. Through ScotiaRISE, Scotiabank partners with programs and organizations across its footprint that provide the tools people need to improve their education and employment prospects, adapt to changing circumstances and increase the chances of financial success. Scotiabank’s contribution will help Dress for Success affiliates in local communities continue to coach and prepare women to overcome barriers in the workplace and become career advocates. “We are proud to support the work of the Dress for Success Canada Foundation, an organization that has had a significant impact on the lives of so many job-seeking women by providing mentorship, dress and career opportunities. networking that are essential to a successful career, “says Loretta Marcoccia, Executive Vice President and COO of Global Banking and Markets (GBM) at Scotiabank and CEO of the Scotiabank Women Initiative for GBM. “Like the Scotiabank Women’s Initiative, the Bank’s participation in the PWG program is a great extension of our support for women to help them pursue their best professional and financial futures. The story continues “Women and non-binary individuals face many systemic challenges in advancing in the workplace, closing the wage and wealth gap and creating greater financial security and independence,” said Catherine Curtis, CEO of Dress for Success Foundation. “We are very grateful for this partnership with Scotiabank as it ensures that women and non-binary people can harness the power of networking and factual content to advance their professional trajectories and strengthen financial security, financial independence. and economic power. “ About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our goal of “for every future”, we help our clients, their families and their communities succeed through a wide range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, investment and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $ 1.2 trillion (at July 31, 2021), Scotiabank is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.banquescotia.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews. About Dress for Success Dress for Success empowers women and non-binary individuals to achieve economic independence through pre-employment and job retention programs, including providing a support network, professional attire, and development tools professional to help women and non-binary individuals thrive in work and life. The Dress for Success Canada Foundation supports this work in 13 Dress for Success Affiliate locations from coast to coast by helping to raise funds for local affiliates and coordinating national projects. For more information, please visit https://dressforsuccesscanadafoundation.org. SOURCE Scotiabank Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2021/25/c4837.html

