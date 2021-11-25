Kansas Men’s Basketball Pass North Texas in Orlando First Round | Sports





The Kansas men’s basketball defeated North Texas 71-59 on Thursday in the quarterfinal of the ESPN Events Invitational. From the jump, the back and forth dominated, no team being able to keep both hands on the ball. But familiarly, Kansas first hit the scoreboard with a classic three winger from senior goalie Ochai Agbaji. After Agbajis’ triple, junior guard Christian Braun kept a warm hand with three of his own, and from that point on, the Jayhawks sailed. Physicality played a huge role in the Jayhawks’ victory, especially in the first half after six trips to the charity strip. Kansas converted eight of 11 free throws, which helped them take a big advantage in the first half. In the middle of the busy opening 20 minutes of play of transition, super senior forward Mitch Lightfoot anchored the paint with just six points, but on two maneuvers and one post thanks in part to precise passes from the perimeter. Speaking of perimeter play, red-shirted second-year forward Jalen Wilson saw the pitch for the first time this season after an early drinking and driving arrest on Halloween morning. Wilson immediately impacted the game with a pass to Lightfoot, which led to a move to the free throw line as well as some acrobatic finishes. With the Jayhawks leading by eight at halftime, the Mean Greens struggled to get back into the game after trailing in double digits most of the time. To start the second half, everything was Braun – seven points in the first five minutes. The Burlington, Kansas native closed the game with 16 of six points for eight shots and five rebounds. Braun finished in double digits alongside Agbaji [18] and super senior guard Remy Martin who scored 15 points, including 11 in the second half for Martin, including three deep balls. The Kansas bench joined in the firepower of the second half as freshmen like forward Zach Clemence and goaltender Bobby Pettiford saw some action here and there. The pair combined for just four points, all coming from Clemence, however, new legs seemed to help the Jayhawks regain a significant lead. Kansas takes on Dayton on Friday at 12:30 p.m. in the semifinals of the ESPN Events Invitational.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kansan.com/sports/kansas-men-s-basketball-navigate-past-north-texas-in-orlando-s-opening-round/article_6e02737c-4e3b-11ec-bfa0-ef357695ae0b.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos