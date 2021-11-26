Fashion
Here are the fashion trends of the 80s according to the stylists who will be everywhere in 2022
Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
It’s not a secret 90s fashion trends and early 2000s are living a moment like never before, but the Alternate Era is not the only time that spurs a rebirth. In the middle of all mom jeans and exaggerated flares, short outfits, printed denim, and black dress pants, fashionistas are also making room in their wardrobes for iconic ’80s fashion. Naturally, we’re on the edge of our seats (re: glued to our phones) waiting to see what totally radical feedback threads come back. completely.
Part of the draw when it comes to the return of clothing from the ’90s and early days is that these trends all played on nostalgia. With our own fond memories of bucket hats and, uh, butt fashions, we just couldn’t resist and naturally the 1980s offers more of the same. Even if you haven’t had the chance to experience the decade in real time, you will definitely want to participate in the second round. Key elements of ’80s fashion include color, playfulness, and comfort, all of the things we love right now.
Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Think about it: the 80s got us fishing nets and leggings, served in electric colors and the nude dress, made a case for leggings-like-pants and inserted shoulder pads into any blazer and blouse the designers would allow. What’s more, it’s not just the clothes that have become historic: the women who made these looks their own are the ones we are inspired by today. The 80s gave us Princess Diana’s Revenge Dress and the iconic moments of turtlenecks under sweaters, as well as Madonna’s corsets and tulle and layered jewelry. Demi Moore and Molly Ringwald challenge gender dress standards, while Lisa Bonet advertising in a cool and eclectic style.
Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
If you dig deep enough, there’s an ’80s aesthetic for every style preference. And while we absolutely advise you to take inspiration from the archived celebrity looks of the time, we’ve also reached out to a few fashion experts to get their thoughts on the ’80s trends that we’ll be seeing especially in the coming months and, most importantly. , how to wear these looks in 2022.
Glam Rocker
Melodie Jeng / Getty Images
The 80s were a vibrant and glamorous decade, especially in the music industry. To fully recreate this iconic glam-rock aesthetic, Tobi Head stylist Joanna Angeles says platform shoes, metal staples, leather fabrics, and plenty of glittering accents are essential.
“To take it to the next level, incorporate lace, trendy belts, gloves, power suits and oversized boxy blazers,” Angeles told InStyle. “Forgetting less is more with the ’80s, more is definitely more, and making a statement is always the way to go.”
Sequins
Christian Vierig / Getty Images
For girls ‘nights or happy hour (or just because), Angeles says the’ 80s trend she would gravitate towards would be a sequin-embellished miniskirt.
“Wear with brightly colored point-toe pumps, flowing, tucked-in white buttoning and chunky gold jewelry for an extra touch of glamor.”
Oversized blazers with shoulder pads
Christian Vierig / Getty Images
In an exclusive interview with In the style, co-founder of JLUX, Christina Jaide revealed that her favorite ’80s style to wear today is an oversized blazer with big shoulders.
“They are too good to move on,” Jaide says via email. “If you’re looking for something oversized and wearing a smaller frame, try the look with a defined waist. Adding a belt will ensure that your shape is at the forefront of your look! “
Bodysuits
Christian Vierig / Getty Images
Teresa Jaide, the other half of JLUX, says a bodysuit is an ’80s fashion trend that is suitable for any occasion, especially when worn as a stylish staple.
“I would recommend switching from a top to a bodysuit when wearing a look where you don’t want to be bulging but tucked in, like a classic button up or when you’re stripping off the shoulders,” she tells us. “Having the extra support ensures your look stays intact. Try teaming your bodysuit with wide pants or even a flowy skirt. The tightness of the bodysuit will help balance your look.”
