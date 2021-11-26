Business News | Stock market and stock market news | Financial news

Connect with us

Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities said the overall negative market trend remains intact and the current bullish rebound could be seen as a resumption of a downtrend. A further rise by 17,800 levels is expected to be a market pullback.

Trade Setup For Friday: Top 15 Things To Know Before Opening The Bell


  • Jewar Airport will be the logistics gateway to North India; Noida and Ghaziabad manufacturing centers will be boosted

  • Paytm wins for the third consecutive session; BlackRock and the Canada Pension Plan likely increased their participation

  • Wholesale Offers | BNP Paribas Arbitrage and Société Générale abandon their stake in Indiabulls Housing Finance

  • Tega Industries IPO opens on December 1, price range to be released soon

  • Truecaller 12 Brings Free Call Recordings and Video Caller ID to Android

  • Office fit-up costs increase 8% year-on-year in India: JLL Research

  • Reddit will shut down Dubsmash on February 22, 2022

  • Air quality in Delhi remains “very bad”, minimum temperature of 9.7 degrees Celsius

  • Strong demand and rising vaccination rate contribute to positive outlook for Indian businesses: Moody’s

  • France to announce COVID-19 booster injections for all adults

  • Xiaomi 11T Pro, 11T, Redmi 10 2022 Rumored to launch in India; Leaked RAM, storage and color options

  • BrandConnect

    Poonawalla Fincorp T2FY22 Consolidated profit before tax up 151% year-on-year to 126 Cr; Long-term credit rating upgraded two notches to AA +; Stable by care scores

  • Next-gen Hyundai Verna tested ahead of 2022 reveal OVERDRIVE




