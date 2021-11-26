5 Best Clothing Stores in Seattle, WA

Below is a list of the best and major clothing stores in Seattle. To help you find the best clothing stores near you in Seattle, we’ve put together our own list based on this list of review points.

Visette Shop

Visette Shop is a women’s clothing studio in the Capitol Hill area of ​​Seattle. It was designed by Visal Sam, a stylist who believes that life is an opportunity. Independent designers from all over the world are in the spotlight in the boutique. Discover one-of-a-kind dresses, accessories and special occasion outfits that were handpicked during Fashion Weeks in Paris and New York. Unique designer clothing and accessories for all occasions. Great style advice. You will get an individual shopping experience.

Products:

La Petite Robe Blanche, Cortana Collection, Dress Shop, Separates, Accessories

SITE:

Address: 1417 10th Ave studio d, Seattle, WA 98122

Telephone: 206-928-9898

Website:www.visetteboutique.com

COMMENTS:

The salespeople were courteous and thorough, and they made me feel unique. This is my first and last shopping spree since finding my dream dress here. Shell looks at you and knows exactly what you are going to wear. As a result, I would make sure to tell everyone I know about it! Adams H.

Dress theory

Dress theory premiered in Seattle, Washington during the 2012 vacation. It’s still the go-to place for brides looking for a handpicked, curated and inspired selection of effortless and stunning wedding dresses that are difficult to find. find and highly sought after. after designers who reflect their own style. They firmly believe that finding your wedding dress should be a unique and unforgettable experience.

In their opinion, the ultimate couple is a talented stylist and a beautiful, intimate setting. Their picks represent their shortlist and the best of the best (due to conservation) in terms of everything a modern, design-conscious bride needs.

Products:

Wedding dresses, designers, events

SITE:

Address: 1423 N 45th St, Seattle, WA 98103

Telephone: 206-550-7948

Website:www.thedresstheory.com

COMMENTS:

I had such a great experience at The Dress Theory! Val was my stylist and had selected all the dresses that interested me and made the process so easy! It was a day that I will never forget. Alexandria S.

nice living room

nice living room is a target for lovers of vintage style, their vocation since their beginnings in 2001. Enter their award-winning wonderland and live a truly unique experience. You will find an attractive assortment of new and old clothing and accessories from the 1920s to the 1990s within their stylish walls.

Discover retro-inspired dresses in sizes small to voluptuous, options from a coterie of local designers, and a bridal workshop alongside true classics. Take a look at their online store, which is only a fraction of what they have in their Seattle store. So please come in for a delicious taste of nostalgia and stay for the fantastic shopping.

Products:

Vacation, Non Works, Fantasy, Bride

SITE:

Address: 119 Summit Ave E, Seattle, WA 98102

Telephone: 206-405-2883

Website:www.prettyparlor.com

COMMENTS:

I got my wedding dress here, as well as a colorful one that I fell in love with. They were perfect! The store also has a resident cat. Audrey S.

Velouria

Velouria is a small Seattle store filled with their beloved wares made in the United States and Canada. All of their pieces are created by people passionate about aesthetics, quality and durability. Their creators are conscientious, inventive and united. Jewelry crafted from recycled metal and lab-grown stones, knitted sweaters with minimal waste, clothing crafted using revisited vintage gear, and skincare crafted with clean ingredients in a modest way. home studio, to name a few, are all available in their store.

Whichever item you choose, you will take home something beautiful and enduring, an item with a rich history, ready to be filled with your own memories and stories for years to come.

Products:

Clothing, Jewelry, Accessories, Apothecary, Gifts, New Arrivals

SITE:

Address: 145 S King St, Seattle, WA 98104

Telephone: 206-788-0330

Website:www.shopvelouria.com

COMMENTS:

Love the store, the products and the store owners are amazing! I really like the videos they produce to show how the clothes fit. PLUS, the rewards program is super generous. Come in here! Vera G.

Glasswing store

Glasswing store is a Seattle-based design store specializing in clothing, greenery, and homeware. Their original location, 1525 Melrose Avenue, is in the heart of a tiny but influential market that includes a farm-to-table restaurant, artisan butcher, and natural wine bar.

They wanted to build a retail space representative of Seattle while providing an engaging atmosphere in which new products and the designers behind them could be displayed. Their venue serves as the backdrop for a range of events and seminars, bringing people together and fostering community one day at a time.

Products:

Man, Woman, Greenhouse, Home, Life

SITE:

Address: 1525 Melrose Ave, Seattle, WA 98122

Telephone: 206-641-7646

Website:www.glasswingshop.com

COMMENTS:

Very cute and stylish store. Their clothing selection is great and the customer service is very polite. This store has its own taste for fashion and everything looks so pretty! The atmosphere of the store seems to speak directly to you. The selection of plants caught my attention. If you are looking for a housewarming gift, the plant will be a good choice! Gucci V.