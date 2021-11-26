Latest GMP and how to check share attribution

Go Fashion IPO award status: The completion of the share allocation for Go Fashion’s IPO can be announced at any time today. Those who have applied for a public issue are worth It is advisable at 1,013.61 crore to check the status of their application either on the ESB website or on the website of the official registrar of the IPO. The official registrar of the public issue is KFintech Private Limited. However, prior to the share award announcement, the Go Fashion share price appreciated on the gray market. According to market watchers, Go Fashion IPO GMP is today 475.

Go Fashion IPO GMP

According to market watchers, Go Fashion IPO GMP is today 475, which is 55 more than his premium on yesterday’s gray market of 420 per share. Market watchers have said that 475 GMP simply reflects that the gray market expects Go Fashion’s stock to trade at around 1165, which is about 65% higher than its price range of 655 to 690 per share.

Go Fashion IPO attribution links

As mentioned above, Go Fashion IPO applicants can check the status of their application online by logging into the ESB website or the KFintech website. For convenience, they can connect to ESB direct link bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at the KFintech direct link kprism.kfintech.com/ipstatus and check the status of the stock award.

How to Check Go Fashion’s IPO Award Status on KFintech

After the announcement of the allocation of shares, one can check the status of his application online by connecting to the KFintech direct link mentioned above and follow step by step below:

1]Connect to the KFintech direct link kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus/;

2]Select Go Fashion IPO;

3]Select either the number of the request, or the DPID / client ID or the PAN (let’s take the number of the request);

4]Enter the Go Fashion IPO application number;

5]Fill in the Captcha; and

6]Click on the “Submit” button.

Your IPO Go Fashion award status will be available on the computer screen or on the smartphone screen.

How to Check Go Fashion’s IPO Award Status on BSE

To check the Go Fashion IPO award status online on ESB, one must connect to the direct link mentioned above and follow the steps below:

1]Log in via the direct link to the ESB website bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2]Select Go Fashion IPO;

3]Enter your Go Fashion IPO application number;

4]Enter the details of your PAN;

5]Click on “I am not a robot”; and

6]Click on the “Submit” button.

Your IPO Go Fashion award status will be available on the computer screen or on the smartphone screen.

To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.