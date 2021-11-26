Avant-garde fashion fans reselling more than shopping

Almost two years later, it’s clear that the pandemic ushered in a seismic shift in the way we interact with fashion. Since the implementation of the lockdowns around the world, internet shopping has become the most popular way to buy our clothes. In particular, the buying and selling of pre-loved luxury pieces has become the secondary activity of the day. Depops have popped up and Instagram stores have opened their digital doors to a whole new market of desperate young people looking for a bargain from the fashion past.

In particular, this desire was motivated by the proliferation of fashion archive Instagram accounts. Moodboards with images of obscure 1990s brand catwalks captured from Tumblr, or Comme des Garons campaign images copied to Pinterest, have become one of the most common ways to interact with fashion imagery. And to go along with this growing interest, some savvy people have thought that you can capitalize on this particular trend.

But a small selection of resellers are experimenting with the store format. They treat their businesses as an editorial platform or space for building community, rather than just a site for commerce. These stores are pushing fashion “communication” into more interesting areas far more than more established fashion stores or brands.

Image courtesy of Galtev

Stylist Mina Galan cites the pandemic as the event that encouraged her to take resale more seriously. I had been reselling for years, but I was doing it quietly, you know, selling on eBay or Depop, she says. Once containment was reached, she teamed up with an interior designer Emilio Teves to start the online store Galtev.

The boutique rubs shoulders with fashion and household items: 90s Gaultier rubs shoulders with objects from design legends such as Carl Aubck. The look is particular at Galtev, the selection is more focused on building the world, sharing the aesthetic tastes of Mina and Emilios, than on supplying a large clientele.

Mina explains that being able to have creative control over Galtev is invaluable. It really started with the bullshit of having to hunt people down to do creative stuff and not having a platform for ourselves, she says. She hopes they can expand Galtev’s capacity soon, so it can be a platform for more than just selling clothes and items. I like the idea of ​​merging it with other things, like making our own clothing line, she continues, because at the end of the day it’s collaborating with other people that I’m interested in, so why just be a boutique?

Image courtesy of STOF Store

Based in Antwerp Fabric store have an equally expansive approach. Executed by Karina Zharmukhambetova and Maude Van Dievoet, STOF specializes in avant-garde Belgian design. Their primary objective is to share stories of those who are ardent followers of Belgian brands, such as the subject of their next blog post a woman who had her wedding dress designed by Walter van Beirendonck.

These are stories people would never have heard if we hadn’t gone out and talked to these people, says Maude. The motive, they say, is to avoid getting sucked into simple selling and to bring Belgian fashion enthusiasts together, providing the community with a place to share their stories and collections.

Image courtesy of luckynumber.8

Field Skjellerup, who founded the Instagram store @ lucky.8 in 2018, also finds the community aspect of resale most compelling. Facilitating conversation and discussion is much more interesting for me, he explains, I can think of a few stores where what they stock is insane, but they might as well be a fast fashion store because they don’t. just pump clothes.

Based in Auckland, New Zealand, Field sells a small selection of designer pieces you’ve probably never heard of, like ura-Harajuku Bio-Politics, or pop-up New York label Sandy Dalal Ltd. I’m pretty open-minded about what I store, but my main passion is people who haven’t been well rewarded over the years, says Field. I love when the designers only lasted three years, he continues, I love the challenge, I feel like something means more to me when I really have to look for it.

For me personally, swapping clothes isn’t actually the most important thing, says Field. That’s why, alongside the store, Field is sharing his research both on @ luckynumber.8 and through the account @exitscan, sending links to fashion-oriented movies to its subscribers on demand, like the 2002 movie Takeshi Kitanos Dolls, with costumes by Yohji Yamamoto, or documentary by Sally Ingletons 1997 Maos New Costume, which follows two young Beijing-based designers and their efforts to create a new era in Chinese fashion history.

It’s this in-depth archival fashion research that seems to be the driving force for most, and it’s a fairly shared consensus that Montreal stylist and artistic director Shahan Assadourian started it all. Growing up in a small town outside of Toronto, Shahan felt alienated from the fashion world and was desperate for a way to get into it. In the early 2010s, Shahan’s main interactions with fashion were through old copies of the biannual runway photo. Gap press, that he had found hidden in a handful of thrift stores in Toronto. Shahan realized he had found his niche and decided to start scanning images from those obscure fashion show magazines that had been lost in the mists of time, posting them on the now infamous Tumblr account. . archives.net, which evolved in Instagram @ archiving.stacks.

It was 2013 and almost a decade later, Shahan’s relentless research and dedication to building a community around obscure avant-garde fashion design influenced an entire generation of enthusiasts. fashion. My intention has always been to democratize information, I’ve always tried to make it accessible to people and just be kind of a library of things people wanted to see, Shahan explains.

Seeing how others were taking advantage of a trend he started, Shahan thought he needed to join in on the action, but not in a conventional way. He turned to the Montreal boutique EFFECT and asked if they would like him to source a selection of second-hand designer pieces, to which he got a resounding yes. The result is a small selection of 17 pieces from obscure Japanese labels like Share Spirit, or shoemaker Alfredo Bannister, advertised through a limited edition. print lookbook. The selection and lookbook, which were made available for purchase via Instagram or via the EFFE store in July 2021, sold out within days.

Image courtesy of Twos

With such an influx of online sellers, it looks like this kind of offline physical approach is coming full circle. Josh Cook, based in London, runs the IRL store Of them in Seven Sisters. Twos started out as a weekly Josh’s Room Sale, organized by style and price to meet his friends. Then, as friends of friends started to come, Twos’ inner circle of customers grew.

When the pandemic struck, Twos was forced to shut down for a while, before reopening at its current location in June this year. It’s always been more about the community aspect, Josh explains, which is why Twos never had a functioning website. The social side of Twos could not be effectively replicated online, functioning more as a social hub than a retail space. Sure, people come to try on and buy clothes, but since it’s only open every other weekend, some come just to hang out, play video games, and have a beer or two.

It’s a reaction to the evolution of fashion these days, Josh says, especially in the resale game, it’s gone in a really cynical and mundane direction like who’s going to find the next big thing, that this either a brand or a mood. Their Instagram is private and the identity of customers is protected in all posted images. Its anti-hype in its approach. Because Twos is not yet fully operational online, there is still a space where clothes can be appreciated for what they are.

Image courtesy of Galtev

As varied as they are, these DIY sellers all seem to have a few notable things in common: their understanding and appreciation of the role clothing can play in building communities, and the desire to take the store experience beyond that. of buying and selling.

These boutiques, however small they may be, are part of a history of small boutiques that twist and distort the ways in which fashion can be experienced, from the workshop-meeting-boutique of the Maison de la Beauté et des Cultures (which lasted only a few years but, according to legend, inspired Martin Margielas’ approach to deconstructing fashion), for legendary store The Pineal Eye, which closed in 2007. Even today, there is a resurgence of envy for small, independent shops that focus on stocking DIY and craft brands, like Londons APOC STORE or Chicago Lucky jewel.

With vintage and second-hand fashion becoming a large part of the wardrobe of contemporary fashion enthusiasts, it is only natural that the expansion of the shopping experience extends to resale. For now, these stores are small businesses, but with the right support they may well become the model for a different kind of vintage shopping.