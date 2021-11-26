Ciara highlights the 68-pound weight loss in a bodycon low-cut dress and wow!



















November 25, 2021 – 16:44 GMT



Jenni McKnight

Ciara looked stunning in an impromptu backyard photoshoot, showcasing her hourglass figure in a gorgeous bodycon dress

Ciara proudly showed it 68lbs of weight loss since reaching her pre-baby weight in June. MORE: Ciara shows off an incredible figure in a dramatic dress that hugs the waist The Higher level The singer thrilled her fans on Wednesday when she shared gorgeous images from an impromptu photoshoot in her backyard, showcasing her hourglass figure in a bodycon midi dress. Ciara looked stunning as she posed for photos, adding a pair of strappy silver heels and bling jewelry. Loading the player … WATCH: Ciara shares postpartum weight loss plan The star wore her hair straight with a slight curl at the ends and kept her makeup simple to showcase her flawless complexion. Ciara posted another more provocative image on her Instagram Stories, showing off her ribbed knit dress while posing sideways with her hands on her waist to show off her behind. MORE: Ciara Causes Collapse in High Waist Shorts and Thigh High Boots SEE: Ciara turns heads in a leather mini skirt – and wait until you see her boots The singer’s figure always elicits a reaction from her followers, and she has worked hard to regain her pre-baby weight. Ciara has lost 68 pounds since giving birth In June, she announced that she had reached her target weight after losing a total of 68 pounds. “Goodbye to those last 10 kilos that I worked on for the last 5 weeks”, she announced on Instagram. “I am so proud of myself.” She also had a few words of encouragement for other mothers who were trying to feel better. “If you believe in yourself and set goals, anything is possible! Go for it! Go for it!” said Ciara, who attributed her weight loss to WW (formerly Weight Watchers) and a lot of exercise too. Ciara highlighted her weight loss in her tight dress “I’m so excited to continue the journey with WW, focusing on my overall well-being and maintaining this strong body that gave me three beautiful babies without having to restrict myself.” Ciara welcomed her third child in July 2020 and announced a month after giving birth that she had 48 pounds to lose to reach her weight loss goal, having already lost 20 pounds. Read more HELLO! American stories here Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.

